English Teacher UK tour is scheduled to be held from November 11, 2024, to November 21, 2024. The tour is a follow-up to the band's album earlier in the year and will also support their current upcoming debut album, This Could Be Texas.

The upcoming tour will feature performances in the cities of London, Glasgow, Manchester, Newcastle Upon Tyne, and Bristol respectively. English Teacher announced the new tour via a post on their official Instagram page on April 2, 2024.

Artist presale for the tour will be available to those who pre-order the band's upcoming album by April 9, 2024, at 12:00 pm GMT. There will also be an O2 Priority subscriber presale from April 10, 2024, at 10:00 am GMT.

General tickets for the tour will be available from April 12, 2024, at 10:00 am GMT via Ticketmaster or the band's official website. Ticket prices have not been announced as of the writing of this article.

English Teacher UK tour dates and venues

English Teacher is set to release their debut studio album, This Could be Texas, via Island Records on April 12, 2024. Speaking about the tour in a statement to The Line of Best Fit on January 19, 2024, the band's vocalist Lily Fountain elaborated on the feel of the album, stating:

"One end of Albert Road in Colne is cold, underfunded and uninspiring; the other is warm at night with live music. It sums up how I look back on the place I lived for 19 years."

The singer continued:

"I want this album to feel like you’ve gone to space and it turns out it’s almost identical to Doncaster. It’s about in betweens, it’s about home, and it’s about Desire Paths."

Now English Teacher has announced the latest tour leg in support of said album, after having previously announced a UK tour in May, followed by a North America tour in June.

The full list of dates and venues for the English Teacher winter tour UK is given below:

November 12, 2024 – London, UK at O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

November 14, 2024 – Manchester, UK at O2 Ritz

November 18, 2024 – Glasgow, UK at St Luke’s

November 19, 2024 – Newcastle, UK at Boiler Shop

November 21, 2024 – Bristol, UK at SWX

The dates for the UK and North America album tour by English Teacher is also given below:

May 8, 2024 – Brighton, UK at Concorde 2

May 9, 2024 – Portsmouth, UK at Wedgewood Rooms

May 10, 2024 – Bristol, UK at Thekla

May 11, 2024 – Cardiff, Wales at Clwb lfor Bach

May 13, 2024 – Oxford, UK at The Bullingdon

May 15, 2024 – Sheffield, UK at The Foundry

May 16, 2024 – Leeds, UK at Irish Centre

May 17, 2024 – Edinburgh, Scotland at Mash House

May 18, 2024 – Glasgow, Scotland at King Tuts

May 21, 2024 – Belfast, Northern Ireland at Ulster Sports Club

May 22, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland at Whelan’s

May 24, 2024 – Manchester, UK at Gorilla

May 25, 2024 – Birmingham, UK at Castle and Falcon

May 28, 2024 – Nottingham, UK at Rescue Rooms

May 29, 2024 – London, UK at Electric Brixton

June 9, 2024 – Washington, DC at The Atlantis

June 10, 2024 – New York City, New York at Bowery Ballroom

June 12, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts at Sonia

June 14, 2024 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at The Foundry

June 16, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois at Schubas Tavern

Aside from the upcoming tour dates, English Teacher will also perform at several festival dates, including Bearded Theory 2024, Maifeld Derby, Best Kept Secret Festival, Latitude Festival 2024, and Roskilde Festival, among others.