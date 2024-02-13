Mon Laferte North America Autopoiética tour 2024: Presale code, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

Mon Laferte's 2024 North America Autopoiética tour is scheduled to be held from May 2, 2024, to May 31, 2024. The tour will concurrently run alongside the US and Latin America legs of the tour, which the singer announced last year.

The new tour, which will feature performances in cities such as Boston, New York City, El Paso, and Los Angeles, among others, was announced via a post on the official tour partner Live Nation's X page on February 12, 2024.

The Citi presale for the tour will begin on February 13, 2024, at 9 am CST and can be accessed with the first six digits of a valid Citi credit card or Citibank debit card. An official platinum presale will also be available at the same time and accessing it will not require a code.

The Live Nation presale for the tour will be available from February 14, 2024, at 10 am CST. Those using the website can use the presale code ENERGY, while individuals using the mobile app can access the presale with the code COVERT.

A Ticketmaster and venue presale will be available on the same day. The Ticketmaster presale may not require presale codes and access to the latter can be obtained through the respective venue websites.

General tickets for the tour will be available from February 15, 2024, at 10 am CST. Tickets can be purchased via Live Nation or Ticketmaster and prices have not been announced as of this writing.

Mon Laferte North America Autopoiética tour 2024 dates and venues

Mon Laferte released her ninth studio album, Autopoiética, on November 10, 2023. The singer shed light on the album when it released as she spoke to Rolling Stone magazine, and said:

"This album is about breaking free of all the ties that bind. This album is about not holding back. That is how I define success: being free to create. I feel happy and successful to be a creative, 40-year-old woman who doesn’t have to follow any musical trend in order to be fashionable."

Now, Mon Laferte has announced a second tour in support of the album. The full list of dates and venues for the Mon Laferte Autopoiética North America tour 2024 is given below:

May 2, 2024 – Rosemont, Illinois at Rosemont Theatre

May 5, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts at Orpheum Theatre

May 7, 2024 – New York City, New York at The Theater at Madison Square Garden

May 9, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia at Coca-Cola Roxy

May 10, 2024 – Lake Buena Vista, Florida at House of Blues

May 12, 2024 – Miami Beach, Florida at Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theatre

May 15, 2024 – McAllen Texas at McAllen Performing Arts Center

May 16, 2024 – Austin, Texas at Moody Amphitheater

May 17, 2024 – Houston, Texas at Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

May 19, 2024 – Irving, Texas at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

May 21, 2024 – El Paso, Texas at El Paso County Coliseum

May 24, 2024 – San Francisco, California at The Masonic

May 25, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at Kia Forum

May 26, 2024 – San Diego, California at Gallagher Square at Petco Park

May 28, 2024 – Phoenix, Arizona at Arizona Financial Theatre

May 31, 2024 – Seattle, Washington State at Paramount Theatre

Mon Laferte will also perform across Latin America alongside the North American leg of her tour. The singer will also perform at the Festival La Onda in Napa Valley, California on June 1 alongside artists such as Fuerza Regida.

