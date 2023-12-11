Latitude Festival 2024: Presale, tickets, lineup, dates, location, & all you need to know 

The Latitude Festival 2024 is slated to take place at Henham Park in Suffolk, UK, from July 25 to July 28, 2024. The 2024 edition of the festival will be its 18th edition, having been held annually since 2006, aside from 2020, when it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2024 edition of the festival, which will feature performances by Duran Duran, Kasabian, Keane, and London Grammer, was announced via a post on the festival's official Instagram page on December 10, 2023:

Presale for the festival will be available exclusively to Barclay Cardholders and Three UK members. Presales can be accessed via the festival's official website. General tickets will be available from the same website on December 22, 2023.

Tickets are currently priced at an average of £308, exclusive of taxes and processing fees. All ticket prices are also subject to change based on ticket release stages and ticket demands.

Latitude Festival 2024 lineup

Latitude Festival is set to feature several prominent musicians, comedians, and bands in its 2024 lineup. This includes and is not limited to, Duran Duran, London Grammer, Keane, Sarah Poscoe, and Rag'n'Bone Man, among others.

Speaking about the lineup, Festival director Mike Benn stated in a press release to NME on December 10, 2023:

"Having Duran Duran, Kasabian, London Grammar, Keane, and Sara Pascoe leading the lineup at this year’s Latitude Festival truly epitomizes our vision for a diverse and dynamic program."

The director continued,

"Each performer brings their unique energy and style to the bill, promising an unforgettable experience for our audience. We strive to create a space where art and music converge in the most extraordinary ways, and this year’s music headliners capture the essence of that vision."

The current lineup for the Latitude Festival 2024 is given below:

Duran Duran

Kasabian

London Grammer

Keane

Khruagbin

Mary in the Junkyard

Nile Rodgers & CHIC

Orbital

Picture Parlour

Rag'n'Bone Man

Reverend & the Makers

Rick Astley

Sara Ascoe

So You think You're Funny: Samira Banks

The Comedy Store

The Mary Wallopers

University

The Chortle Student Comedy Award Finalists

More about Latitude Festival and its history

The founders of Latitude Festival aimed to provide a wide range of entertainment, and the event was open to adults as well as children and teenagers. The festival is known for its family-friendly atmosphere, with entertainment and activities available for all ages.

Speaking about the thought process behind the festival in an exclusive interview with Exciting Stuff, co-founder Melvin Benn stated:

When I created Latitude Festival, I created a festival that reflected my interests, both culturally and domestically. I had a couple of young kids at the time myself, and I wanted a festival that I would be happy for my kids to be at, and they would be happy at.

Co-founder Sharon Rueben added:

"What’s really beautiful is that in the kids areas we find families spending time together. Whether its festival sticker art, or its kids making a backpack or a rabbit or a hat, or whatever, you will find that the parents and the kids will do it together, and that’s what’s really lovely."

The festival has grown consistently since its release, with a current capacity of over 45,000 people. The festival has a long history of eclectic lineups, with past performers including bands such as Sigur Ros, Snow Patrol, Mogwai, Damien Rice, and others.