Keane Hopes and Fears 20th anniversary tour 2024: Tickets, dates, venues & more

Keane announced a new Hopes and Fears 20th anniversary world tour, scheduled from May 3, 2024, to September 26, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States, Canada, Mexico, UK, and Ireland. This tour will celebrate 20 years of the band’s debut album, Hopes and Fears.

The band announced the new tour, which will feature special performances by The Lathums and The Sherlocks on select dates, via a post on their official Instagram page on September 8, 2023.

Presale for the tour will be available from September 13, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. local time. The presale can be accessed by registering for the band’s official newsletter. General tickets for the tour will be available from September 15, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Ticket prices have not been announced. Tickets and presales can be accessed at the band’s official website (https://www.keanemusic.com/).

Keane plans special tour to celebrate 20 years of Hopes and Fears

Keane released their debut album, Hopes and Fears, on May 10, 2004. The album was a major chart breakthrough, peaking as a chart-topper on the UK and Portuguese album charts and earning multi-platinum certifications in several countries.

The album is turning 20 next year, and the band will celebrate the album with a world tour. They will also reissue the album on May 10, 2024, exactly 20 years since its initial release. Joining them as special guests will be The Lathums. An indie band from Wigan, UK, The Lathums are best known for their debut studio album, How Beautiful Life Can Be, which was a UK chart-topper. Also present will be the indie band The Sherlocks.

The complete list of dates and venues for the Keane world tour 2024 is given below:

April 1, 2024 – Mexico City, Mexico at Sports Palace

April 3, 2024 – Guadalajara, Mexico at Auditorio Telmex

April 19, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands, at AFAS Live

April 21, 2024 – Cologne, Germany, at E-Werk

April 24, 2024 – Brussels, Belgium, at Cirque Royal

April 26, 2024 – Paris, France, at L’Olympia

May 3, 2024 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

May 4, 2024 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

May 5, 2024 – Manchester, UK, at Co-Op Live

May 7, 2024 – Bournemouth, UK, at International Centre

May 10, 2024 – London, UK at The O2

May 13, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland, at 3Arena

September 4, 2024 – Berkeley, California, at The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley

September 5, 2024 – Los Angeles, California, The Greek Theatre

September 6, 2024 – San Diego, California Humphreys Concerts By The Bay

September 8, 2024 – Salt Lake City, Utah, at TBA

September 9, 2024 – Denver, Colorado, at Temple Hoyne Buell Theatre

September 11, 2024 – Dallas, Texas The Majestic Theatre

September 12, 2024 – Austin, Texas, at ACL Live at The Moody Theatre

September 14, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia, at The Eastern

September 15, 2024 – Nashville, Tennessee, at Ryman Auditorium

September 17, 2024 – Minneapolis, Minnesota, at Palace Theatre

September 18, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois, at The Chicago Theatre

September 20, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario, at The Queen Elizabeth Theatre

September 21, 2024 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania The Met

September 23, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts, at MGM Music Hall At Fenway

September 24, 2024 – New York, New York, at Radio City Music Hall

September 26, 2024 – Washington, DC, The Anthem

Hopes and Fears remains Keane’s most successful album to date. Aside from being a multi-platinum certified chart-topper, the album won the MasterCard Best British Album award at the 2005 Brit Awards.