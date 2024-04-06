Glass Animals 2024 tour: Presale, tickets, dates, venues, and all you need to know

The Glass Animals 2024 tour is scheduled to be held from August 7, 2024, to November 7, 2024, in venues across North America, Ireland, the UK, and continental Europe. The tour will be in support of the band's upcoming album, I Love You So F***ing Much.

The upcoming tour, which was announced by Glass Animals through a post on their official Instagram account on April 4, 2024, will feature performances in cities such as Glasgow, New York City, Toronto, and Zurich, among others.

Artist presale for the tour will be available from April 9, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time on Glass Animals's official website. Said presale can be accessed in the case of US and Canadian shows by registering with details at the link provided in the band's official social media.

For UK and European shows, presale can be accessed by preordering Glass Animals's new album via their official store before April 8, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. BST. There will also be a Live Nation presale for select dates, which can be accessed with the code RIFF.

General tickets will be available on April 11, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time from Ticketmaster, AXS, or the aforementioned official website. Ticket prices have not been announced as of the writing of this article.

Glass Animals 2024 tour: Dates and venues

Glass Animals are set to release their latest studio album, I Love You So F***ing Much, on July 19, 2024, via Polydor Records. Speaking about the album in a statement to Consequence on April 3, 2024, lead singer Dave Bayley:

"The universe may make us feel overwhelmingly small, but we have this human connection that is far vaster and more mysterious. Love comes in an infinite number of forms and shapes and sizes. It is so complex, and so powerful that even witnessing the tiniest instance of it can change your life forever."

Glass Animals is set to embark on a world tour, and they are bringing along a number of supporting guests. These include Kevin Abstract, Eyedress, Blondshell, and The Big Moon.

The full list of dates and venues for the Glass Animals 2024 tour is given below:

August 7, 2024 — Charlotte, North Carolina at PNC Music Pavilion

August 8, 2024 — Alpharetta, Georgia at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

August 10, 2024 — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at TD Pavilion at the Mann

August 11, 2024 — Mansfield, Massachusetts at Xfinity Center

August 13, 2024 — New York City, New York at Madison Square Garden

August 16, 2024 — Raleigh, North Carolina at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

August 17, 2024 — Columbia, Maryland at Merriweather Post Pavilion

August 20, 2024 — Toronto, Ontario at Budweiser Stage

August 21, 2024 — Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio at Blossom Music Center

August 23, 2024 — Noblesville, Indiana at Ruoff Music Center

August 24, 2024 — Clarkston, Michigan at Pine Knob Music Theatre

August 25, 2024 — Cincinnati, Ohio at Riverbend Music Center

August 27, 2024 — Nashville, Tennessee at Bridgestone Arena

August 28, 2024 — Chicago, Illinois at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

August 31, 2024 — Kansas City, Kansas at Azura Amphitheater

September 3, 2024 — Morrison, Colorado at Red Rocks Amphitheatre

September 4, 2024 — Morrison, Colorado at Red Rocks Amphitheatre

September 5, 2024 — Salt Lake City, Utah at Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

September 7, 2024 — Seattle, Washington State at The Gorge Amphitheatre

September 8, 2024 — Vancouver, British Columbia at Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

September 11, 2024 — Mountain View, California at Shoreline Amphitheatre

September 13, 2024 — Chula Vista, California at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

September 14, 2024 — Inglewood, California at Kia Forum

September 17, 2024 — Phoenix, Arizona at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

September 20, 2024 — Dallas, Texas at Dos Equis Pavilion

September 21, 2024 — The Woodlands, Texas at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

September 22, 2024 — Austin, Texas at Moody Center

October 15, 2024 — Paris, France at Zenith

October 16, 2024 — Brussels, Belgium at Forest National

October 17, 2024 — Dusseldorf, Germany at Mitsubishi Electric Halle

October 19, 2024 — Warsaw, Poland at Expo XXI

October 20, 2024 — Berlin, Germany at Max-Schmeling-Halle

October 22, 2024 — Milan, Italy at Alcatraz

October 23, 2024 — Zurich, Switzerland at The Hall

October 24, 2024 — Munich, Germany at Zenith

October 26, 2024 — Amsterdam, Netherlands at AFAS Live

October 30, 2024 — Dublin, Ireland at 3Arena

November 1, 2024 — Glasgow, United Kingdom at OVO Hydro

November 2, 2024 — Manchester, United Kingdom at Co-op Live

November 3, 2024 — Nottingham, United Kingdom at Motorpoint Arena

November 5, 2024 — Cardiff, United Kingdom at Utilita Arena

November 7, 2024 — London, United Kingdom at The O2

Aside from the upcoming tour, Glass Animals will also perform a couple of shows in California and Mexico on April 11, 2024, and April 15, 2024, respectively. These shows are currently the last solo shows of the band for the year.