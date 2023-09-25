"It was a rash act": BIG Naughty addresses the controversy of him leaving to kiss his girlfriend mid-performance during his appearance at HeyNews

On Sunday, September 24, the South Korean rapper, BIG Naughty made a guest appearance at the YouTube news channel organized by JBTC, HeyNews. During the one-on-one interview that the rapper had with the announcer Kang Ji-young, he addressed several issues and talked about various topics that have recently piqued the curiosity of fans and netizens online.

Naturally, the string of questions landed at the most recent and controversial incident the rapper was involved in. Back in June, he was criticized for leaving his stage at the Tone & Music festival mid-performance to spend some time with his alleged girlfriend backstage.

Given that the internet sparked debates on the rapper's unprofessionalism and disrespect to the audience who'd come to watch him perform, he yet again apologized for his actions and explained his stance more clearly during the talk with HeyNews' announcer, Kang Ji-young.

"It was a rash act that I did without thinking. I again apologize."

On June 4, 2023, the rapper's video surfaced where he was kissing his alleged girlfriend after taking time out from his performance at the Tone & Music Festival that was held at the Olympic Park, Seoul, Korea.

While many fans defended the rapper, expressing that it's expected of a 20-year-old to have a girlfriend, what fans majorly debated about was his lack of professionalism.

Many expressed that it was both disrespectful and unfair to the audience who'd come to watch BIG Naughty perform when the idol left mid-performance to kiss his alleged girlfriend. Regardless, many others supported that there was nothing wrong with the rapper's actions.

However, soon after the video became a heated topic of discussion, the rapper took to his Instagram to reveal his handwritten apology letter to fans.

To clear the air further, BIG Naughty expanded about the same during his interview with HeyNews' announcer, Kang Ji-young. Given that the rapper went off-stage during the special performance of his then-unreleased track, Vancouver 2, he elaborated on the part the song played in his actions.

"It was a song that I had completed making just the day before the performance. While performing, I became so immersed in the emotions that I had while making the song. It was never planned. It just happened naturally as I drew the picture of a cool stage performance. It was a rash act that I did without thinking. I again apologize."

After BIG Naughty's confession, the HeyNews announcer, Kang Ji-young, couldn't help but inquire if his recently released single, Vancouver 2, was about his alleged girlfriend.

"Is the main character of your performance song 'Vancouver 2' the girl involved in your controversy?"

To the same, BIG Naughty boldly replied saying that it was true and his alleged girlfriend stands as his inspiration for the song. However, the rapper still refrained from going into details about whether it was his girlfriend or not.

Regardless, fans have grown to be much more at ease with his controversy while sympathizing with the reason behind his actions.