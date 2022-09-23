"It's awful": DA charges Alabama grandfather Bill Wiesman over hot car death of toddler 

On September 20, 2022, 56-year-old Alabama resident Bill Wiesman was charged with the death of his grandson, who died after being left in an overheated vehicle for an extended period, an example of what is popularly termed as a 'hot car death.'

In light of the toddler's death, Bill Wiesman was arrested by authorities and charged with reckless manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide.

Melissa @Proudmimi12



Your child is the most important thing in that car. @ResisterForever I get angry with the PSA that says to place something important in the backseat like your purse, or your cellphone, so you'll remember to look in the back seat.Your child is the most important thing in that car. @ResisterForever I get angry with the PSA that says to place something important in the backseat like your purse, or your cellphone, so you'll remember to look in the back seat. Your child is the most important thing in that car.

In response to his arrest, Blount County District Attorney Pamela Casey described Wiesman's actions on the day his grandson died. Casey said:

“He went back to the day care thinking he had left the child there, but had been in the vehicle three times that day from the time he picked the child up until the time he returned to the day care."

She continued:

"It’s awful. My heart breaks for this family."

Leah @Makeawish3 @Proudmimi12 @ResisterForever Agreed, but I did see a tip once that wouldn’t hurt everyone to do. Take off 1 shoe and put it with the baby. You’re not going to walk into work or wherever missing a shoe. This would never happen again. @Proudmimi12 @ResisterForever Agreed, but I did see a tip once that wouldn’t hurt everyone to do. Take off 1 shoe and put it with the baby. You’re not going to walk into work or wherever missing a shoe. This would never happen again.

Casey clarified that she believed the death to be unintentional.

Bill Wiesman allegedly thought he had dropped his grandchild at the daycare facility

As per the New York Post, Bill Wiesman told authorities that he believed he had dropped off his grandson at an Oneonta daycare center around 8 am before subsequently driving to work. He allegedly did not realize, however, that his grandson was still strapped in his baby seat in the back of the vehicle.

stanleyrrkevin @stanley_rrkevin @ResisterForever Agreed. Going to the store or where- ever with your kids is a treat. I don’t get it. Awful @ResisterForever Agreed. Going to the store or where- ever with your kids is a treat. I don’t get it. Awful

NBC reported that at 12.45 pm, Wiesman left his workplace for a lunch break. He claimed he did not notice the toddler as he was playing a game on his cell phone before entering the truck.

Around 3 pm, the infant's aunt reportedly went to the Oneonta daycare center to pick up Ian but could not find him there. Wiesman then got a call from his daughter asking questions concerning the toddler's whereabouts.

In response, Bill Wiesman allegedly said he had dropped the infant off. He subsequently drove to the daycare center to verify his own claims. It was here, Pamela Casey said, that the family discovered the infant's body in the back of the truck.

Romeo Sierra @sierraromeo98 @FoxNews @macressler22 there should be an automatic ventilation system based on an AI sensor which could detect a movement inside the car upon locking or closing the door . @FoxNews @macressler22 there should be an automatic ventilation system based on an AI sensor which could detect a movement inside the car upon locking or closing the door .

Casey said:

“He went back to the day care thinking he had left the child there, but had been in the vehicle three times that day from the time he picked the child up until the time he returned to the day care."

The arrest documents stated:

“Upon arrival, Ian’s aunt came out to the truck and found Ian deceased in the back-driver’s seat of Wiesman’s truck."

Authorities arrived at the scene soon after. They confirmed that while the infant was found dead in the vicinity of the daycare facility, Ian had not been under the supervision of the daycare staff.

Their statement read:

"The child was not under the supervision of the daycare facility. A family member transported/found him deceased around 3 PM at the local facility."

Carolee @carolkarolyi @FoxNews There should be a new law in place that all cars that are made now should have a safety sound when engines are turned off baby seats give a sound/alarm. This alarm should get louder by the minute so the whole neighborhood should be able to hear it. @FoxNews There should be a new law in place that all cars that are made now should have a safety sound when engines are turned off baby seats give a sound/alarm. This alarm should get louder by the minute so the whole neighborhood should be able to hear it.

The details of Wiesman's legal representation have not yet been disclosed.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far