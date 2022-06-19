What is Shaken Baby Syndrome? Illinois daycare worker allegedly kills infant, then searches about condition online

An Illinois in-home childcare worker has been jailed after purportedly causing fatal head damage to a newborn by shaking her and then digging into the internet to research ’shaken baby syndrome.'

According to an affidavit, Taylor D. Burris, 24, misled investigators when she said that baby Maren Gallagher was hit by a softball thrown by another child on May 17. She was allegedly Googling "shaken baby syndrome" as the infant died in a hospital. The condition, also known as whiplash, is a condition caused by a traumatic injury to an infant's head, caused by violently shaking them.

In connection with the death of little Maren Gallagher, Taylor D. Burris was arrested on Tuesday by Macon County Jail and charged with involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide, aggravated battery, and endangering a child's life.

Shaken baby syndrome causes massive head trauma

Shaken baby syndrome is a catastrophic brain injury caused by shaking an infant or toddler violently. It's also known as whiplash shaken infant syndrome, abusive head trauma, shaken impact syndrome, inflicted head injury, or inflicted head damage.

The shaken baby syndrome causes a child's brain cells to perish and inhibits the brain from receiving enough oxygen. This type of maltreatment can leave a child with lasting brain damage or even death.

This syndrome can be prevented. Parents who are in jeopardy of injuring their children can get help. Parents should also educate other caregivers about the dangers of shaken baby syndrome.

Why did Taylor google shaken baby syndrome? In-depth look into the Illinois case

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by the sources, deputies with the Macon County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 emergency call at around 2:00 p.m. on May 17. They received a call from Child Care located in the 100 block of Valerian Drive in Forsyth, reporting an unresponsive baby in the house.

Officials and emergency medical services arrived on the scene to find the infant motionless. EMS took the newborn to HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield. On May 18, Maren was pronounced dead at approximately 3.11 am.

In an interview with the seargent, Burris alleged that a softball thrown by another child hit the baby, Roger Pope. She said she wouldn’t stop crying and had to put Maren down to sleep.

Burris also revealed that Maren's condition had deteriorated by the end of the day. She added that after the child was napped for around 90 minutes, she fed her a bottle, which Maren vomited back up.

In an affidavit, Sgt. Roger Pope stated that investigators questioned the circumstances surrounding the baby's death. An autopsy was performed on Maren's remains, and reports were sent to Dr. Jill Glick, who is a professor of pediatrics and child abuse expert at the University of Chicago School of Medicine.

Maren's autopsy was determined by Dr. Glick, who said that she had sustained:

"a contusion to the right temple, cheek, and subdural haemorrhage and haemorrhage surrounding the optic nerves and cervical dorsal root anglia. These injuries were caused by a violent car crash or shaken baby syndrome."

She added:

"since there was no known car crash, so there's a possibility of a shaken baby syndrome."

According to the affidavit, Burris confessed to shaking Maren after being questioned a second time. She informed detectives that the baby had been smacked in the head with a ball but that she wouldn't stop crying afterward. Burris later allegedly shook the baby to death and googled the condition 'shaken baby syndrome.'

Based on multiple sources, Taylor acknowledged that she had to inform the baby's mother and the police that a softball had hit Maren because she needed a more plausible explanation for Maren's severe injuries after noticing her condition worsening.

According to investigators, Burris is also accused of failing to act quickly enough when she found out Maren's condition was slipping.

As per the police report,

"Taylor admitted the event happened around 10:40 a.m., but she didn't call 911 until 2:05 p.m. This was clearly neglectful behaviour. She had googled 'shaken baby syndrome' following the baby's death.

According to Macon County Jail records, a judge placed her bail at $250,000. It is unclear whether she hired an attorney or entered a plea. She is expected to be back in court on July 15.

