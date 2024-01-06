"It's not a big deal": Netizens divided over RIIZE's alleged plagiarism of NewJeans' Ditto for their latest comeback, Love 119

On Friday, January 5, RIIZE rolled out the music video for their latest single, Love 119, which fans have been eagerly looking forward to. However, following its release, many netizens couldn't help but point out the striking similarities of the music video with that of NewJeans' Ditto which was released in early 2023.

Soon after the release, social media platforms fired up with netizens accusing SM Entertainment, RIIZE's agency, of plagiarising NewJeans' concept and allegedly trying to make their rookie K-pop boy group a copy of NewJeans. However, many fans soon came to the group's defense and stated that music videos had nothing in common and the concepts they adopted weren't something unique or original enough to accuse them of plagiarism.

Regardless, netizens continue to debate over the issue as they discuss whether or not Love 119 stands as a copy of NewJeans' Ditto.

Netizens divided following accusations of RIIZE plagiarising the music video of NewJeans' Ditto for their latest single, Love 119

On January 5, the seven-piece K-pop group (currently functioning with six members), RIIZE, rolled out their much-awaited winter-themed single, Love 119. Given the promising tracks that the group has rolled out ever since their debut, such as Get A Guitar, Memories, etc., fans and netizens, in general, have been thrilled about the comeback.

While many rushed to tune into the music video as soon as it was released, several accused the group of copying the concept used in NewJeans' Ditto. Many netizens, especially NewJeans' fandom, pointed out the shots where the boys were dancing in the gym court, cycling around the streets, hanging out on a school building's terrace, etc., showcased an uncanny similarity with scenes in the Ditto music video.

Fans began firing hate comments and accused RIIZE of trying to be the next NewJeans. However, many people also realized that the fault falls more on the group's agency, SM Entertainment, who most likely planned and scheduled the music video shots. Regardless, many NewJeans fans have not been happy with Love 119 taking many shots from the Ditto music video.

Following the controversy and the coldness from the NewJeans fandom, a negative light has begun to be shed on RIIZE, thereby endangering the fame and popularity that they built so far. However, RIIZE's fandom soon came to their defense and argued against the accusations made towards the group. They stated that a simple school concept or youth concept would usually involve these shots and there's nothing unique about them to be labeled as NewJeans' concept.

Here's how fans have been reacting:

Therefore, they called out the fandom for baselessly directing plagiarism accusations toward the boy group. However, they blamed SM Entertainment for the same and called out the agency for trying to brand them as the male version of NewJeans instead of letting the group create their trademark.

Regardless, the debates between the two fandoms have not concluded, and the recent controversy has created a divide between netizens.