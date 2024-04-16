⁠"It's very bittersweet": Crystal Kung Minkoff announces departure from RHOBH after 3 seasons

Crystal Kung Minkoff has announced her departure from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills through an Instagram video. The TV personality, who appeared in three preceding seasons of the popular show, stated that she won’t be returning for Season 14.

“I just wanted to share the news that I will not be coming back to film Season 14 of ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. It’s very bittersweet. Never did I think I would’ve been asked to do this show in a million years, let alone film it for three seasons. Every single year I was asked back, it was a blessing. It was an honour," Crystal Kung Minkoff said.

She continued and stated how it has been a pleasure for her, as she was the “first Asian American” to feature on the show.

“Being the first Asian American on ‘Beverly Hills’ was a lot of weight on my shoulders that I have since just really understood the magnitude of what that means for people," Minkoff further added.

Thanking the crew and her fellow stars, the former Bravo star said,

“I just wanted to thank you guys for being such an incredible support for me, and I hope that I have been for you, sharing my story with my eating disorder, sharing stories about my father and his Alzheimer’s. I’ve heard so many incredible stories from you guys.”

“But this is not goodbye, this is a see you soon”: More details explored as Crystal Kung Minkoff bids adieu to RHOBH

Crystal Kung Minkoff joined The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2021 for season 11. The 41-year-old Chinese-American TV personality created headlines after she posted a video on Instagram revealing that she had decided to part ways with the show after doing three seasons.

“But this is not goodbye, this is a see you soon. I have some other things going on that I will be sharing with you soon that I’ll still be able to connect with you because at the end of the day, that is been my biggest gift of filming. This show is connecting with so many of you with your beautiful stories," Minkoff said in her Instagram video.

She concluded the video by claiming that she is “just so grateful” for all the “love and support” she has received over the years through the show. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills showcased Minkoff’s life as a housewife and her struggles with eating disorder and body dysmorphia.

Apart from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she made an appearance as a voice actor for Charisma in Zootopia+ and was seen briefly in History of the World Part II.

Crystal Kung Minkoff is married to the popular director and animator Rob Minkoff. Apart from the reality TV star, the show also stars Kyle Richards, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, and Garcelle Beauvais.

In related news, it is not just Crystal who said goodbye to the show, as in March 2024, Annemarie Wiley also announced her departure from the show.

As of now, there is no word on when The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will return for season 14, but Parade Magazine reported that fans will have to wait until the end of 2024 or early 2025 to see the new season, as the producers have not yet set a date.

