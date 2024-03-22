Shakira’s look for Puntería music video stuns fans: "Exquisite"

Columbian singer Shakira, popular for her hits like Hips Don't Lie, is also known for being a beauty icon and her fans love her appearance, onstage visuals, and music video covers. The singer is currently promoting the highly anticipated song Puntería from her latest album Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran.

For the same, she shared a carousel of pictures on her Instagram account which surprised her fans, who loved her look. The singer was wearing a pink-colored outfit with hair in a similar color and posing with the British actor Lucien Laviscount in the Instagram post.

When fans saw the pictures shared by the singer, they were stunned and took to social media to appreciate her. They praised the La La La singer for her looks and left appreciative and loving comments on her Instagram post with one fan even calling her "exquisite."

Fan reaction on the singer's Puntería music video look (Image via Instagram/ @shakira)

The singer's pink aesthetic for the photos along with the backdrop, the singer's look became a trending topic among beauty enthusiasts and her fans. Her head-to-toe pink look and her subtle yet chic look had fans calling her "the most beautiful woman" and "queen." Others said that they loved her pink hair some stating that she made the color pink look "lush and beautiful."

The son Puntería is set to stream on March 22, 2024, and will also feature Cardi B along with Emily in Paris star British actor Lucien Laviscount.

Decoding Shakira's look for Puntería music video

The singer's styling and subtle makeup looks have often generated a buzz among beauty enthusiasts as she usually keeps her looks simple yet blingy. She is seen sporting embellished and unique outfits paired with subtle makeup. The singer also flaunts her long, wavy tresses in most appearances.

Sharing photos of the Puntería music video against a pink backdrop, sitting on a pink floral prop, the singer caused a stir among her fans and beauty enthusiasts. The Rabiosa singer is seen in a sheer baby-pink gown paired with pink highlights on her blonde hair which is styled in a crimped hairstyle.

Her makeup for the music video features a dewy base, a rose pink lip, a tint of blush, and a shimmery pink eyeshadow. Pairing her simple makeup with volumized lashes accentuated the look, and she paired it with an embellished milky pink manicure on almond-shaped nails.

While this is the look she shared on social media, the Puntería music video features her in several bold yet chic looks. The looks have icy blue and rose gold outfits paired with contrasting makeup.

The singer's look for the Puntería music video has opened doors to all-pink makeup and fashion looks which can easily be recreated by beauty enthusiasts and fans.

Promoting the launch of one of the most anticipated collaborations, the She Wolf singer and Cardi B gave several press interviews wherein they praised one another and discussed how the collab happened.