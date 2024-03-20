How does Kylie Jenner create the Cosmic glam makeup look? Steps and products explored

Kylie Jenner's makeup and styling have always garnered the attention of beauty enthusiasts. Her recent appearance at the Vanity Fair Oscar After-Party 2024 and the celebration night for the launch of her fragrance, Cosmic, created a lot of buzz.

On March 17, 2024, Jenner's beauty brand, Kylie Cosmetics, uploaded an Instagram poster featuring her in cosmic-inspired glam makeup. Her latest look is more subtle as compared to her previous bold makeup appearances. In the caption, the makeup mogul has mentioned the Kylie Cosmetics products she used to ace the look.

Previously in 2023, Kylie shared her quick glam regime with her fans during Vogue's Beauty Secrets segment. She revealed that her base makeup comprised of mixing a pump of foundation with a moisturizer and blending it with her fingers. The next step in her base routine is concealer followed by bronzer.

Kylie Jenner's Cosmic-inspired glam is subtle, dewy, and quick

Since everyone has a different skin type, the skin prep and base makeup can be personal and doesn't have to be the same as Kylie's. The ideal dewy makeup base comprises cleansing, toning, and moisturizing to hydrate the skin followed by a liquid foundation and concealer or colour corrector.

In the Instagram video, Kylie Jenner creates a cosmic-inspired makeup look using the following Kylie Cosmetics products:

Matte Liquid Eyeshadow - It’s her world

Kybrow Pencil

The Mauve Palette

Kylighter Illuminating Powder - Cotton Candy Cream

Kyliner Brush Tip Liquid Eyeliner Pen

Precision Pout Lip Liner

Tinted Butter Balm - pink me up @ 8

High gloss in the shade - Daddy’s Girl⁠

Pressed Blush Powder - Winter Kissed

1) Matte Liquid Eyeshadow - It’s her world ($20)

Kylie starts with the eyes and uses Matte Liquid Eyeshadow in the shade ‘It’s her world’⁠. The eyeshadow has a cream-to-powder formula which offers a blurred, soft matte result - the core of Cosmic-inspired glam. The dusty pink flatters all skin tones. Kylie uses a minimal amount of liquid eyeshadow and blends it using a brush.

2) Kybrow Pencil ($17)

For eyebrows, Kylie uses the Kybrow Pencil in the shade medium brown⁠. It comes with an ultra-fine tip to offer a natural-looking colour and a spoolie brush to blend and comb the product.

3) The Mauve Palette ($32)

Next, Kylie uses The Mauve Palette which features ten highly pigmented shades with a metallic and matte finish. The shade she uses in the video is not mentioned in the caption, however, it looks like the shade ‘Glowing Through It’- a light rose gold metallic shade with soft glitter.

4) Kylighter Illuminating Powder - Cotton Candy Cream ($24)

Using Kylighter Illuminating Powder in ‘Cotton Candy Cream’ shade, Jenner first highlights the start of her eyes and then proceeds to the bridge of her nose and the high points of her cheekbones. The highlighter offers a buildable and multi-dimensional glow and instantly melts into the skin, giving a non-powdery and non-drying finish.

5) Kyliner Brush Tip Liquid Eyeliner Pen ($19)

The next step in Kylie Jenner's cosmic-inspired makeup regime is using the Kyliner Brush Tip Liquid Eyeliner Pen to create a subtle winged eye. She doesn't line her entire lid and instead creates a small wing extension at the end of her eyes.

6) Precision Pout Lip Liner ($17) and Tinted Butter Balm - pink me up @ 8⁠ ($18)

Kylie uses Precision Pout Lip Liner to enhance her lip shape. Then, she applies Tinted Butter Balm that comes in 'pink me up @ 8’ shade⁠. It is a baby pink color balm with a 12-hour hydrating formula that allows lip products to stay on with seamless application.

7) High Gloss - Daddy’s Girl’⁠ ($18)

The next product that Kylie applies to give her lips a Bratz doll-like shine and fuller look is High Gloss in the shade ‘Daddy’s Girl.' It is a sheer pink colour accentuated with a multidimensional shine formula.

8) Pressed Blush Powder - Winter Kissed ($20)

The last step of Kylie's cosmic-inspired glam is using Pressed Blush Powder in 'Winter Kissed,' which is a cool pink shade.

Read More: Kylie Jenner debuts ‘Cosmic’ fragrance: Where to get, release date, and more explored

One can avail these aforementioned products from the brand's official website and create Kylie's subtle and chic-looking cosmic-inspired glam. This makeup regime is ideal for everyday use and it can be elevated with more loud, shimmery shades for a more glamorous look.