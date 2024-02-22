Emily in Paris star shares skincare and beauty secrets: Products and other details explored

Anybody desiring radiant, au naturel skin like Lily Collins, can now achieve it easily as the Emily in Paris star shares her prized beauty secrets. In a conversation with British Vogue ahead of the 2024 BAFTAs, the actress unveils the beauty and wellness routine that has helped her to keep her youthful glow.

An American-British actress, Lily Collins is known for her films like Mirror, Mirror, The Mortal Instruments, and Love, Rosie. Most famously, she gained household name status for playing the character of Emily in the Netflix show Emily in Paris.

She played the hapless American marketing executive who took over the city of light by storm in the Netflix hit TV series. While she is loved for her quirky style on the show, she also has an off-duty skincare and beauty routine that she swears by.

What are Emily in Paris star’s skincare and beauty secrets?

As per her conversation with Hannah Coates, beauty and wellness editor for British Vogue, Emily in Paris star Lily Collins’ skincare and beauty secrets include eucalyptus oil aromatherapy, a refreshing spritz of thermal spring water that she always brings with her, and a skincare routine consisting of an all-Lancôme lineup.

The actress also shared some budget-friendly and fuss-free beauty secrets. It includes a $4 Burt’s Bees lip balm and a clear brow gel she uses to maintain her signature bushy brows.

Emily in Paris star’s skincare and beauty secrets explored

According to the Emily in Paris star, her skincare routine is pro-maintaining the skin’s integrity. That includes drinking more water to keep the skin hydrated and using products that boost skin health. She shared:

"For a show like I'm doing now, where you want the skin to look as glowy as possible for the character, it all comes down to skin health."

Here’s a sneak peek of what the actress uses as part of her beauty regime.

Eucalyptus oil in the shower

As a self-proclaimed “wellness person,” Lily Collins mentioned to British Vogue about her penchant for health hacks and holistic approach to life. One of her secrets includes a couple of drops of eucalyptus oil on the floor while taking a shower. According to her:

"It really helps clear my throat and nose and wakes me up."

With a sweet and woody aroma, eucalyptus essential oil relieves muscle tension and builds immunity. Inhaling its fresh, energizing scent can help perk up one’s senses and boost their energy and mental clarity, making it perfect for an early morning routine. Eucalyptus oil is also a decongestant, and when inhaled through the nose, it can provide relief from cold symptoms.

Thermal water spray

The Emily in Paris star, swears by using a good cleanser to ensure the face is clean, especially after using makeup. But her other skincare secret is apparently thermal water spray. It’s something she never goes without, which helps “hydrate the skin and eliminate water impurities from using the tap,” she said. The actress added:

"When I splash my face with water from using the tap, I make sure to follow it up with a thermal water spray, and then dab it with a tissue or cotton pad."

Thermal water is a true multi-tasking skincare product. Aside from cleansing and removing impurities, several spritzers of thermal water can boost the skin’s hydration, restore moisture balance, and soothe sensitive or allergy-prone skin.

Lancôme-inspired skincare routine

The Emily in Paris star has been a long-time Lancôme ambassador. So, one can bet she’s a huge fan of the luxury French beauty brand’s line of high-end skincare products.

Among her must-haves is Lancôme's Advanced Génifique Serum ($135), which she uses for AM and PM skincare regimens. It’s a radiance-boosting serum with probiotics, hyaluronic acid, and vitamin C that improves the overall look of the skin, from improving elasticity to reducing fine lines and sagging skin.

The Lancôme Rénergie Triple Serum ($145) is her other holy-grail staple, which is a triple serum with anti-aging benefits from its hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, and niacinamide or HCF formula. The triple dose of skincare powerhouse ingredients deals with dark spots, wrinkles, and other visible signs of aging skin.

The actress also mentioned using Lancôme’s 300-Peptide cream ($145) to help with skin firmness. It boasts a potent HPN formula—hyaluronic acid, peptides, and niacinamide in a non-greasy texture to treat face sagging and hyperpigmentation.

Read more: 7 Best Lancôme skincare products for supple skin

Off-duty beauty must-haves

While the actress’ skincare routine consists of luxury items, her off-time beauty routine revolves around the “less is more” idea, consisting of purse-friendly and fuss-free products.

For keeping her lips moisturized and dewy, Lily Collins’ pick is Burt’s Bees lip balm, which one can get for just $4. For maintaining her famous eyebrows, the actress keeps it simple with a clear brow gel to keep her brows in place.

The Emily in Paris actress’ skincare and beauty routine is simple but effective, which is evident in her skin, which always looks flawless with or without makeup. She prefers to keep her routines minimal and uses products that can help boost skin health and improve radiance from the inside.