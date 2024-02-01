7 best probiotic skincare products for skin health

Probiotic skincare products can boost the skin’s immunity and radiance. Dubbed good bacteria, probiotics have become immensely popular in the beauty industry thanks to their ability to improve complexion.

With good bugs on board, along with anti-inflammatory properties, probiotic skincare products balance the skin’s biome and reduce its vulnerability to infection. This means probiotic skincare is good for everyone, but especially those with sensitive skin and weakened skin barriers.

Signs of a weak skin barrier include dryness, itching, irritation, and acne, so anybody dealing with these concerns can consider adding probiotic skincare products to their beauty regime.

7 best probiotic skincare products

From serums to creams and sun protection, we have a selection of the best probiotic skincare products to help your skin thrive:

Missha: The First Treatment Essence 5X

Ma:nyo: Bifida Complex Ampoule

LaFlore: Probiotic Concentrated Serum

Biossance: Squalane + Probiotic Gel Moisturizer

Neogen: Dermalogica Double Action Serum

Beauty of Joseon: Relief Sun

Elemis: Resurfacing Facial Pads

1. Missha Time Revolution The First Treatment Essence Rx

One of the best probiotic skincare products for sensitive skin, the Missha Time Revolution The First Treatment Essence Rx essence features Bifida ferment lysate, boosting the skin’s resistance to external stressors. The result? Less skin sensitivity. Niacinamide and ceramides in the formula further soothe, hydrate, and brighten complexion.

Priced at $52, the product features a double-fermentation process, promoting moisture retention, elasticity production, and better product absorption.

2. Ma:nyo Factory Bifida Complex Ampoule

Containing a combination of three probiotic lysates — Bifida ferment, Lactobacillus ferment, and Lactococcus ferment, the Ma:nyo Factory Bifida Complex Ampoule powers the skin’s barrier against stressors and sensitivity. Additional antioxidants from ginseng provide skin protection and anti-aging effects.

The quick-absorbing serum, priced at $24, also hydrates and restores skin balance with niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, and glycerin.

3. LaFlore Probiotic Serum Concentrate

Containing a blend of Lactococcus ferment lysate and seven different yeasts and bacterial strains from live kefir probiotic, the LaFlore Probiotic Serum Concentrate packs anti-inflammatory effects, making it one of the best probiotic skincare products for rosacea-prone skin.

The heavy dose of different strains makes the serum, priced at $140, a perfect choice for achieving a robust skin biome and reducing facial redness, inflammation, and flakiness.

4. Biossance Squalane + Probiotic Gel Moisturizer

Infused with Lactococcus ferment lysate, the Biossance Squalane + Probiotic Gel Moisturizer calms and soothes a weakened skin barrier, helping restore balance. Besides the product’s hero probiotic ingredient, squalane seals in moisture for long-lasting hydration.

The gentle, lightweight textured gel, priced at $52, is one of the best probiotic skincare products for all skin types.

5. Neogen Dermalogica Probiotics Double Action Serum

Dry and dull skin benefits from the patented complex of three kinds of probiotics in the Neogen Dermalogica Probiotics Double Action Serum. Bifida ferment lysate, Streptococcus thermophilus ferment, and Lactobacillus power the serum’s exfoliating, hydrating, and brightening abilities.

Priced at $42, additional ceramides and hyaluronic acid transform dehydrated and dull skin into a confident-boosting, radiant, plump complexion.

6. Beauty of Joseon Relief Sun: Rice + Probiotics

Anybody looking for a multi-tasking skincare product should consider Beauty of Joseon Relief Sun: Rice + Probiotics. The sunscreen packs antioxidant and antibiotic efficiency thanks to the blend of Lactobacillus, monascus, and saccharomyces from grain-fermented extracts like rice, soybeans, and pumpkin.

Priced at $18, the product protects against UV damage while leaving the skin with a natural glowy finish and no white cast.

7. Elemis Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Pads

Perfect for dull and congested skin types, the Elemis Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Pads feature Lactococcus ferment lysate. These toner pads reinforce the skin barrier and boost cell renewal. Additional lactic acid exfoliates the skin, making way for a brighter, clearer complexion.

Priced at $59, these facial pads are perfect for correcting skin texture, elasticity, and overall complexion.

From resurfacing serums to hydrating moisturizers and rich creams, these are the best probiotic skincare products to promote calmer, stronger, healthier skin. They are available through the respective brand’s official websites and e-commerce stores like Ulta, Sephora, and Amazon.

