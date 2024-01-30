What are probiotics in skincare? Exploring its benefits and uses for skin

Like eating probiotic foods to keep the gut happy, using probiotics in skincare regimes also promises radiant and happy skin. The new immunity-boosting beauty trend sounds like applying bacteria on the face, and it's not far off.

Like probiotics in foods, topical probiotics have microbiome-balancing properties to help achieve healthy-looking skin. It powers the skin’s ability to fend off harmful bacteria and free radicals. The result: a calmer, more radiant complexion that may also be less prone to acne or irritation.

When applied topically, the main work of probiotics in skincare is restoring the delicate balance of the skin's microbiome. It reverses the effects of an out-of-balanced biome from sun damage, pollutants, and irritating skin care products.

Benefits of probiotics in skincare regimen

The idea of putting microbes on the face may give one pause, but it has several promising benefits in terms of skin health.

soothe inflammation

improve skin barrier health

enhance the skin’s ability to become and stay hydrated

fight signs of aging

restore healthy skin pH balance

Probiotics have calming effects on the skin, keeping redness and inflammation levels down. With a robust microbiome from using probiotics, it powers the skin to fight irritants.

When applied topically, probiotics boost the skin’s natural defense against free radicals, preventing skin damage. In addition, certain probiotics have exfoliant properties, which help reduce pores and tighten skin.

And since probiotics help achieve a balanced skin biome, it improves elasticity overall. Increased elasticity and collagen production from probiotics means clear skin and less visible wrinkles and fine lines.

Common probiotics in skincare

These probiotics are best for the skin.

Lactobacillus

Bifidobacterium

Enterococcus

A skincare staple for its exfoliating and conditioning properties, Lactobacillus helps reduce sebum while calming and comforting the skin, giving it immediate dryness and irritation relief.

Known for its antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, bifidobacterium is a mega holy grail for anybody with reactive skin.

Finally, enterococcus is popular in anti-acne products for its combined antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that reduce blemishes and prevent future breakouts.

Who can benefit from probiotics in skincare?

Probiotics in skincare can help anybody who is dealing with one or more of these skin concerns:

sever acne, rosacea, and eczema

dry and flaky skin

increased skin sensitivity

itchy and irritated skin

inflammatory skin conditions: psoriasis, atopic dermatitis

Best skincare products with probiotics to try

Adding probiotics to skincare routines is easier than ever with an array of products infused with skin-friendly bacteria. Below are a few of the buzziest probiotics skincare products that can give the skin’s biome some TLC.

Tula Purifying Face Cleanser ($28)—best for cleansing without stripping

Biossance Squalane + Probiotic Gel Moisturizer ($52)—best for hydrated, dewy skin

REN Perfect Canvas Clean Primer ($45)—best skin primer for glowing makeup finish

Cosmedix B Complex Boosting Powder ($60)—best daily moisturizer for a balanced complexion

Elemis Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Pads ($59)—best for skin brightening

Aloette Beauty Biome Microbiome Complex Serum ($49)—best lightweight serum to lock in moisture

Dr. Jart+ Cicapair Tiger Grass Cream ($54)—best color-correcting cream infused with probiotics

Neogen Dermalogica Probiotics Double Actor Serum ($42)—best for reversing dry and dull skin

Missha Time Revolution The First Treatment Essence Rex ($52)—best probiotic-infused skincare for sensitive skin

Ma:nyo Factory Bifida Complex Ampoule ($24)—best for anti-aging effects

If a balanced skin microbiome is the ultimate goal, many ways exist to incorporate probiotics in skincare. Consider choosing the right probiotic-infused products according to skin type or concern.

For instance, dry skin types benefit most from probiotic skincare products with oil-based formulations supporting the lipid barrier. Alternatively, for products that balance the skin without causing dryness or irritation, look for soothing ingredients to work alongside probiotics.

