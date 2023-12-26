Beauty secrets from style icons are like timeless beacons in a world of ever-changing trends. They stand out not just for their incredible fashion sense but also for an ageless charm that appears unaffected by the ticking clock. In the elegance of style icons' outfits and flawless appearances, we find a treasure trove of beauty secrets—simple yet powerful, standing strong against the fleeting trends of fashion.

Beyond the glitz of red carpets and glossy magazines, style icons like Cate Blanchet, Leona Lewis, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas spill their timeless beauty tips rooted in simple principles that keep working, generation after generation. These secrets from style icons may seem unpretentious, but they show dedication to self-care and staying true to oneself.

In the glamorous world of ever-changing trends, style icons shine as symbols of timeless beauty. Beyond their stunning looks, these style icons hold onto simple yet powerful beauty secrets that withstand the test of time. It's a celebration of beauty that goes deeper than cosmetics, emphasizing self-confidence, self-care, and embracing individuality. Here are the 11 best beauty secrets revealed by style icons.

Best beauty secrets revealed by style icons

1) Cate Blanchett: Stress glow

Cate Blanchett believes that removing stress gives a better glow and states that:

“I think that anything you can do to remove stress will give you a better glow. That’s the number one answer… I am big on massage, when I can.”

According to research published in PubMed Central, stress can seriously affect the body, even causing inflammation and premature skin aging. Stress can make skin issues worse, but taking time for self-care, like a spa day or a relaxing bath, can help keep the skin clear and smooth.

2) Christie Brinkley: Exfoliation

Exfoliation is essential because it boosts cell renewal and clears pores, preventing breakouts and aiding better product absorption. Christie Brinkley suggests daily exfoliation, but it's not for everyone. If you have sensitive skin or specific conditions, start slowly (once a week) and gradually increase as your skin adjusts.

Christie Brinkley is a strong supporter of exfoliation and states that:

“I start every day by exfoliating my face, That’s something I’ve done for the past 40 years. I feel like it’s contributed to my skin feeling fresh and smooth. Forty years ago, I read an article that said men always look five years younger than women who are their same age.”

She further adds:

“They contributed to them shaving every day, and the daily exfoliating with shaving made their skin look younger. I was like, I’m not going to let them get away with that! I use the exfoliator from my skincare line because it’s gentle. The whole line was modeled after the skincare ritual I already have.”

3) Lea Michele: Stay Hydrated

Lea Michele emphasizes the importance of staying hydrated and getting sufficient sleep for radiant skin. While acknowledging the cliché nature of these tips, she attests that the most noticeable improvement in skin texture and coloring occurs when well-rested. In her view, adequate sleep and hydration are pivotal factors for achieving a glowing complexion.

Lea Michele talks about staying hydrated and states that:

“Definitely drink a lot of water and get a lot of sleep. I know it’s cliché, but the most I ever see a difference in my skin is when I’m well rested… That makes the biggest difference in how your skin glows—the texture and coloring of your skin.”

Drinking water is super important for our bodies. It helps with digestion, which is good for the skin too. Water keeps your whole body hydrated, inside and out. A simple way to know how much one needs to intake is to cut their weight in half and drink that much in ounces every day.

4) Olivia Culpo: Eat greens

The incorporation of greens in their diets contributes to healthier skin, offering essential vitamins and antioxidants that enhance natural beauty and radiance. Leafy greens like spinach are packed with zinc, fighting inflammation and acne. Kale and collards, with antioxidants like zeaxanthin, shield the skin from the elements, promoting overall skin health.

Olivia Culpo supports the idea that eating greens is really important and states that:

“After working with my esthetician, I began to understand that skin health goes far beyond how well you clean your skin every day or what you put on it topically. I realized the importance of a holistic skincare approach."

She further adds:

"To help with my breakouts, I started by changing my diet. I tried to incorporate more greens and cut out dairy. This made such a difference. To be honest, I have a major sweet tooth and… I love ice cream. Ice cream has both sugar and dairy, which can be really hard for your body to digest. Once I cut this out of my diet for a while and added more greens, my skin began to clear up.”

5) Leona Lewis: Use high-quality ingredients

Leona Lewis believes that using high-quality ingredients in the kitchen for preparing food can help amp up the quality of one's skin and hair and states that:

“My main products actually come from my mother’s kitchen. She is an herbalist, and we make our own moisturizers and oils. The key is the oil, though, which comes from my Guyanese grandmother. She had the most amazing skin, and I follow her regimen."

The better the quality of an ingredient, the more effective it is. High-quality products are absorbed into the skin easily, making them work better compared to lower-quality alternatives.

6) Jessica Hart: Keep evolving skincare routines

Jessica Hart believes that skincare routines must keep evolving with the trends and concerns. She states that:

“I change up my products depending on how I feel and how my skin reacts to the changing seasons. In summer, I like Dr. Hauschka’s Rose Day Cream Light ($45), and in winter, I’ll use something a little heavier like La Mer Crème de la Mer ($190). For body, I like Dr. Hauschka Almond Soothing Cream ($36) year-round."

Skincare isn't a one-size-fits-all deal, and your skin can change over time due to factors like age, location, and weather. That's why style icons and skincare experts suggest being open to tweaking the routine as needed. The skincare plan should be like a flexible friend, adapting to the skin's evolving needs.

It's all about understanding that what works today might need a little adjustment tomorrow. By staying open and flexible, one ensures the skincare routine grows and changes, making it a better fit for the ever-changing needs of the skin.

7) Priyanka Chopra Jonas: DIY skin brightening face mask

According to research done on the clinical efficacy of facial masks containing yogurt and Opuntia humifusa Raf, yogurt and oatmeal offer skin benefits. Yogurt in facial masks helps retain moisture, brightens the skin, and maintains elasticity. Oatmeal is a proven anti-inflammatory, reducing redness, dryness, and itchiness.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas uses DIY face masks that help brighten up the skin instantly and states that:

“I have tons of beauty secrets and recipes that have been handed down from one generation to the next, so to speak, and they still continue to work like magic... A really easy mask to create that will help brighten your skin and take away the dullness uses yogurt as the key ingredient.”

She further states her favorite kind of face mask and says,

“Just mix equal parts of yogurt and oatmeal (about 1–2 tablespoons each) with turmeric (about 1–2 teaspoons). Mix, apply, and leave for half an hour and wash off with lukewarm water.”

8) Erin Heatherton: Don't overuse products

Erin Heatherton believes that overusing products can be bad and states that:

“Sometimes using too many products can irritate the skin. A couple times a week, when my skin isn't terribly overworked, the best thing is to rinse my face with warm water. Also, eat plenty of foods rich in vitamin A to help keep skin clear.”

Simplicity is key for both the beauty product collection and the ingredients within them. Experts agree that only a few scientifically proven ingredients truly benefit the skin. By sticking to these key ingredients instead of chasing trends, one can maximize the benefits for the skin.

9) Olivia Palermo: Maintain a healthy routine

Olivia Palermo recommends a balanced routine that considers nutrition, skincare products, and staying hydrated. This comprehensive approach addresses various factors influencing skin health. She states that:

“Stay out of the sun, drink lots of water, and find creams that work best on your skin type. Also, eat lots of berries; they’re full of antioxidants.”

10) Sofia Vergara: Don't be afraid to experiment with styles

Not every beauty product suits everyone, even the popular ones. The key is to experiment with different products until one finds what works best for them. Seeking guidance from an expert can help navigate this beauty journey. Sofia Vergara states that:

“When I hear anybody commenting that a product is good or beneficial, I buy it. I love trying everything. I love products… and I try to take care of myself as much as I can.”

11) Miranda Kerr: Organic skincare product

Miranda Kerr advocates for organic skincare and beauty, believing it leads to beautiful and radiant skin without harmful side effects. She states that:

"I believe in using natural, organic ingredients that nourish the skin and promote its natural radiance."

Incorporating these beauty secrets from style icons into the daily routine can help you channel the timeless elegance of style icons. Beauty is a holistic concept that encompasses not only external care but also internal well-being and confidence.