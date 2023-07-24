Rising tennis star Christopher Eubanks listed out the names of celebrities that reached out to him after his brilliant run at Wimbledon 2023. Eubanks spoke about his interactions with Hugh Jackman, Christie Brinkley, and Sheryl Crow, all of whom appreciated him for his success.

On the Behind the Racquet podcast, Eubanks mentioned that it was tough for him to remember every name, but he was taken aback, adjusting to all the attention.

"It's really tough to exactly pick and point. I know I’m going to forget some people. I'll throw out some names that caught me way off guard," said the American.

The first name on his list was Hugh Jackman. The Wolverine fame actor had come to support Eubanks in one of his matches during the Championships.

"I got a chance to meet Hugh Jackman. He supported me in my third-round match against [Christopher] O'Connell. It was crazy," the 27-year-old said.

Eubanks defeated Australia's Christopher O'Connell 7-6(5), 7-6(3), 7-6(2) to advance to the fourth round. The American then beat Stefanos Tsitisipas in five sets to reach the quarterfinals.

Eubanks further spoke about Christie Brinkley writing a post about him on her Instagram profile.

"Christie Brinkley posted me on her Instagram. I was like 'What!?' That one surprised me a lot," he said.

The American actress and entrepreneur was all praises for her compatriot's talent and determination at SW19 and was looking forward to seeing Eubanks in action again.

"I'm pretty sure everyone fell in love with the winning personality of Christopher Eubanks. His talent and determination propelled his unexpected rise through the ranks at Wimbledon. Can't wait to see him back on the court," she wrote.

Eubanks named Sheryl Crow for acknowledging him after his run at Wimbledon.

"I had one earlier and I could not believe it. Sheryl Crow tweeted at me. If you go on my Twitter and you search in 'Likes', you should see it. It was on July 12," the World No. 32 added.

The 61-year-old singer, Crow, retweeted the congratulatory tweet from Wimbledon's official account and wrote:

"Tough loss but Christopher Eubanks inspired me and my boys today at Wimbledon."

Eubanks, at last, dropped Wendell Pierce's name. He said:

"Wendell Pierce, the actor, also tweeted at me. That was pretty cool. There were others too but I can't remember them on the top of my head."

Christopher Eubanks to face Andres Martin at Atlanta Open

Christopher Eubanks on Day 10: Wimbledon 2023

Eubanks is scheduled to play his first match at the 2023 Atlanta Open against fellow countryman Andres Martin on Tuesday, July 25. The two Americans have not played against each other so far.

The World No. 32 is the favorite going into the match, owing to his current form. Initially, the 27-year-old was set to start his campaign in the qualifying phase but later, he was picked for the main draw.

Martin's first match in last year's Atlanta Open was a victory as he defeated Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis in straight sets. He, however, failed to advance any further than the Round of 16 in that tournament.