Atlanta Open 2023: Men's singles draw, schedule, players, prize money breakdown and more

The 2023 Atlanta Open is set to get underway on July 24, with Alex de Minaur all set to defend his title. He emerged victorious last year by beating Jenson Brooksby 6-3, 6-3 in the final.

De Minaur's quest for back-to-back titles will not be easy, as the likes of Taylor Fritz, Christopher Eubanks, and Yoshihito Nishioka, among others, are well capable of winning the ATP 250 event.

incidentally, this tournament will mark Nishikori's first appearance on the ATP Tour since October 2021. On that note, here is everything you need to know about the Atlanta Open.

What is the Atlanta Open?

The Atlanta Open is an ATP 250 event that takes place on hardcourts and is part of the US Open Series. The inaugural edition took place in 2010, with Mardy Fish winning it by beating John Isner 4-6, 6-4, 7-6(4) in the final.

Isner has won the competition a record six times while Fish, Nick Kyrgios, Andy Roddick, and Alex de Minaur are the other past champions.

Venue

The Atlantic Station in Atlanta, Georgia, United States of America, is the venue for the Atlanta Open.

Players

Alex de Minaur is the second seed

Taylor Fritz is the top seed at the Atlanta Open and will be a heavy favorite to win. The American will be eager to do well at the ATP 250 event following a disappointing second-round exit at the Wimbledon Championships.

Defending champion Alex de Minaur is seeded second and will be gunning to defend his title. Dan Evans is seeded third and will be looking to have a good run in Atlanta after going winless during the grass swing.

Fifth seed Christopher Eubanks had a grasscourt season to remember. He won his maiden singles title in Mallorca before reaching his maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal at Wimbledon. The American will enter the Atlanta Open with high hopes and is well capable of going all the way.

Yoshihito Nishioka, Ben Shelton, Ugo Humbert, and JJ Wolf are also among the seeded players at the ATP 250 event. Other notable names in the main draw of the tournament include John Isner, Gael Monfils, and Kei Nishikori.

Schedule

The main draw action is set to commence on Monday, July 24, with the first-round matches. The quarterfinals and semifinals are scheduled for Friday and Saturday, with the final taking place on Sunday, July 30.

Prize Money

The total prize pool for the ATP 250 event is $737,170, with the men's singles champion earning $112,125 and 250 ranking points. Here is the full prize money and ranking points breakdown for the tournament:

Prize Money Ranking Points Winner $112,125 250 Runner-up $65,405 150 Semifinal $38,450 90 Quarterfinal $22,280 45 Round of 16 $12,940 20 Round of 32 $7,905 0

Where to Watch

Viewers in the US, UK, Australia, and Canada can watch Atlanta Open 2023 live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: Fans in the UK can watch the proceedings live on Amazon Prime Video.

Australia: All matches will be telecast on beIN Sports.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN.