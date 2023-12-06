Fans ridicule Cardi B’s look for Balenciaga fashion show: "1000kg of makeup"

Cardi B was recently spotted going down South Windsor Boulevard in Los Angeles during the Balenciaga 2024 pre-fall fashion show on December 5. Fans have always emulated her for her singing as well as her fashion choices.

Cardi strutted down the runway in a fuzzy royal blue trench coat. Her endeavor has gone viral amongst netizens, but this time for the wrong reasons. Netizens were quick to judge and ridicule Beg for You performer for her walk, look, and makeup.

@zerozerouone commented "1000 kg of makeup" (Image via @dazedfashion / Instagram)

Other than @zeorzerouone, many others also commented to ridicule and criticize Cardi B's look for the event.

Fans reaction to Cardi B's look for the Balenciaga 2024 pre-fall fashion show in Los Angeles (Image via Sportskeeda)

Balenciaga held its pre-fall 2024 fashion show on Saturday, December 2, in Los Angeles. The event was star-studded with multiple A-lister celebrities like Brooklyn Beckham, Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman, 2 Chainz, Lil Wayne, Teyana Taylor, and more guests. The highlight of the show, however, was Cardi B making her way through the crowds on the fashion runway.

Cardi B was seen walking down the runway in a fuzzy blue trench coat, which covered her entire stature. The fans ridiculed the entire notion as well as made fun of her walk. Netizens commented that her look wasn't great and made fun of the concept.

Fans ridicule Cardi's walk for Balenciaga (Image via Sportskeeda)

A few fans commented on how the WAP singer wasn't dressed well for the event. Commenting on heavy makeup, they said that the artist didn't look herself. Fans also blamed high heels for her bad walk.

Fans compliment Cardi's first endeavor as a Balenciaga model (Image via Sportskeeda)

On the other hand, multiple fans were excited to see Cardi on the runway and gave her multiple compliments including "it girl," "queen," "beautiful," and "Fashion girl."

This marked the singer and rapper's first-ever runway walk with Balenciaga and fans were excited to spot the artist trying something new and daring.

More about Cardi B's debut runway look at Balenciaga 2024 pre-fall fashion show

Cardi walked down Windsor Boulevard in sunshine holding onto a floor-length faux fur coat, which was adorned in a vibrant royal blue hue. The off-shoulder faux fur coat was draped over Balenciaga's signature bustier pants bodysuit. The apparel was paired with rock stud earrings, a diamond chain necklace, and a diamond ring.

For her makeup, Cardi opted for 80's 80s-inspired look with thin eyebrows, long lashes, monolid eyes, and dark lips. For her hair, the artist parted her in half in a sleek long ponytail.