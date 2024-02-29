‘It’s Chorley, not bloody Gaza’: Lindsay Hoyle’s council meeting descends into chaos after pro-Palestine protester clashes with councilor

A council meeting held in the Chorley Town Hall on Tuesday night, February 27, reportedly descended into chaos as a row took place between Jenny Hurley, a member of a campaign group called "Chorley for Palestine," and the Tory Councilor, Craige Southern.

In a video posted by Hurley on X the next day, Hurley is seen speaking as other members of her group chant “Free Palestine” while holding Palestinian flags. The next moment, Councilor Southern is captured moving towards her, saying, “It’s Chorley, not bloody Gaza,” after which he shouts, “Get out! Go on!"

According to the BBC, Jenny Hurley claimed she was “pushed” by the councilor and “would have fallen over” if she hadn’t bumped into an usher standing in the doorway.

Councilor Southern was then shoved aside by another protester as the meeting descended into chaos. Officials, councilors, and protestors all got up close and personal with each other, with their voices being raised, the Daily Mail reported.

The BBC also reported that Hurley had attended the council meeting to make a statement calling on the ruling Labour group to introduce a motion backing a ceasefire in Gaza.

Councilor Southern said Chorley has “no sway” in what happens in Gaza

The council meeting took place in the constituency of Sir Lindsay Hoyle, the House of Commons speaker who broke the parliamentary convention in his handling of a debate on Gaza last week.

Sharing the video of herself being pushed by Councilor Southern on her X handle, Jenny Hurley wrote that she was “assaulted” when she challenged the Chorley council on why they had not passed a motion for a ceasefire in Gaza “during the horrific genocide." The X video has since amassed over 139K views and 200 reposts.

Councilor Craige Southern told MailOnline that he did not attack anyone but was protecting himself and others from the “threatening and anti-democratic bullies who did all they could to try and disrupt the meeting” over something that had “absolutely” nothing to do with Chorley Council. Southern further said:

“This baying mob was so threatening the meeting was suspended and the mayor had to be taken to safety. Some councilors were in tears.”

The councilor also stated how he spoke to the police about the matter after Jenny Hurley and her mob were ejected from the chamber, making a voluntary statement.

Talking about how he would not have someone “interrupting a legitimate democratic debate,” Southern also said:

“I’m tired of constant mob rule where they think they can come into a democratic arena and impose themselves. Intimidation will not cower me.”

“Chorley is a small market town in England, we have absolutely no views or no sway in what happens thousands of miles away in Gaza.”

Following Lindsay Hoyle’s council meeting, a spokesman from the Lancashire Police told the BBC about having received a complaint of assault. The police were investigating the matter, but no arrests had been made at the time of writing this article.