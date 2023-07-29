"We have called an Apex Council meeting on Monday" - MCA president shares an update on ICC World Cup 2023 tickets

ICC World Cup 2023 tickets will likely be released soon, according to Mumbai Cricket Association president Amol Kale.

Kale recently provided an update regarding the ICC World Cup 2023 tickets sale and said that the board members will attend the apex meeting of BCCI on Monday to discuss the pricing and sale of tickets.

BCCI has worked hard to upgrade all the venues that will host the ICC World Cup matches this year. According to a report by Cricbuzz, the ICC team is currently in India looking at all the facilities in the stadiums which will play host to the mega event.

The ICC team reportedly started the tour of India in Mumbai, with Wankhede Stadium being the first venue they visited. After the ICC team's visit, MCA president Amol Kale said: (via Cricbuzz)

"They are extremely happy with our planning; the only thing left to address from our side is the ticketing issue. We have called an Apex Council meeting on Monday to decide on pricing, and we will inform the BCCI accordingly."

The report further stated that the ICC team visited Bengaluru, Chennai, and Trivandrum next. While there were no issues at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium and the MA Chidambaram Stadium, the Kerala Cricket Association was told to make some changes to the corporate boxes and player areas at the stadium in Trivandrum.

When will ICC World Cup 2023 tickets be up for sale?

MCA President Amol Kale informed that the Apex Council meeting will take place on Monday to discuss the ticketing details of the ICC World Cup 2023. The organizers may rope in a ticketing partner for the online sale.

It seems likely that the ICC World Cup 2023 tickets will be available in a week or two. Fans across the world have been eagerly waiting for the sale to go live.

