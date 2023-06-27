How to book tickets for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 matches?

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 will begin on October 5 in Ahmedabad. Forty-eight matches will take place across 10 venues in India, with one team finally emerging as the world champions on November 19 at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Apart from Ahmedabad, the ICC has allotted Cricket World Cup 2023 matches to Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Pune, Mumbai, and Dharamsala.

India will play a match at nine venues except Hyderabad. The warm-up matches will take place from September 29 to October 3 at Hyderabad, Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram. You can check out the schedule of the Cricket World Cup 2023 here.

Soon after the schedule announcement, fans have started looking for tickets to watch their favorite players live at the stadium on the grandest stage. On that note, here is all you need to know about World Cup 2023 tickets.

Where will Cricket World Cup 2023 tickets be available online?

World Cup 2023 ticket sales have not started yet. Fans will receive an update from the ICC regarding the tickets for the mega event very soon.

The International Cricket Council will likely sell the tickets online on their official website (cricketworldcup.com). The price range of the tickets is expected to be ₹100 to ₹50,000, depending on the venue and match.

There will be day matches in this year's World Cup as well. The majority of the games will be day/night encounters with a start time of 2:00 pm IST, while the day matches on double-header matchdays will start at 10:30 am IST.

When will World Cup 2023 ticket sales start?

The ICC has not announced a particular date for the sale of tickets, but since the schedule has been announced now, tickets should be available soon.

Online tickets will likely be available on ICC's website. Official ticketing partners of the International Cricket Council may also sell tickets on their platform.

