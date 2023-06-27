ICC World Cup 2023 schedule PDF Download – Complete match list, dates, venues and timings in IST

The ICC World Cup 2023 schedule has been officially announced. The mega event will take place from October 5 to November 19 in India. 100 days before the tournament opener, ICC and BCCI announced the schedule for the competition at an event in Mumbai.

Defending champions England will lock horns with last edition's runners-up, New Zealand, in the first match of the tournament. The iconic Narendra Modi Stadium will play host to the opening game. The world's largest cricket stadium will also host the much-awaited India vs Pakistan match on October 15. The final of the tournament will also be held at the stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19.

The other venues which will host Cricket World Cup 2023 matches are Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Pune, Mumbai, Dharamsala and Kolkata. You can check out the PDF for World Cup 2023 schedule right here.

What are the timings for World Cup 2023 matches?

There are two start timings for matches during the World Cup. The day matches on double-header matchdays will begin at 10:30 AM IST, whereas the day/night games have a start time of 2:00 PM IST. A majority of the games will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

When is 2023 World Cup Final?

The World Cup Final will happen on November 19 at Narendra Modi Stadium. The start time for this match is 2:00 PM IST.

List of teams in 2023 World Cup

Eight teams, namely India, Pakistan, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, England, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, have already qualified for the mega event. Two other teams will be decided at the ongoing ICC World Cup Qualifiers tournament in Zimbabwe.

10 teams will play against each other in the group stage, with the top four teams in the points table advancing to the semifinals.

