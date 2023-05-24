LSG vs MI, IPL 2023 Eliminator: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai pitch history and IPL records

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will face off against the Mumbai Indians (MI) on Wednesday, May 24, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai in the Eliminator match of the IPL 2023 Playoffs. The losing team will be knocked out of the race to the final.

LSG finished third in the league standings after registering eight wins, five losses and a no result in their 14 matches. On the other side, MI finished fourth in the final points table.

MI and LSG met once in the league stage of the tournament, where the Super Giants emerged victorious. Before they meet again in Chennai, here's a look at the pitch history of the venue.

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai IPL records & stats

The pitch in Chennai is slow. Tuesday night's Qualifier 1 match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings was played at this venue. The Super Kings batted first and successfully defended a 173-run target.

Looking at how the pitch played last night, it should not be a surprise if the captain winning the toss decides to bat first in the Eliminator. Here are some other vital numbers from the previous games hosted by the MA Chidambaram Stadium:

IPL matches: 75

Matches won by teams batting first: 45

Matches won by teams batting second: 30

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 0

Highest individual score: 127 - Murali Vijay (CSK) vs. Delhi Capitals, 2012

Best bowling figures: 5/15 - Andre Russell (KKR) vs. Mumbai Indians, 2021

Highest team score: 246/5 - Chennai Super Kings vs. Rajasthan Royals, 2010

Lowest team score: 70 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Chennai Super Kings, 2019

Highest successful run-chase: 208/5 - Chennai Super Kings vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2012

Average first-innings score: 163

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai pitch report

The pitch in Chennai is slightly challenging for batters. It is difficult for the new batters to come in the middle and hit big shots straightaway. Both teams will have to take maximum advantage of the powerplay overs.

Spinners will receive some help from the surface at this venue. All eyes will be on Piyush Chawla, Ravi Bishnoi, Krunal Pandya and Hrithik Shokeen in this match.

Last IPL match at MA Chidambaram Stadium

Chennai Super Kings beat Gujarat Titans by 15 runs in the previous game at this venue. A 60-run knock from Ruturaj Gaikwad guided CSK to 172/7 in 20 overs. In reply, GT failed to build big partnerships and lost all their wickets for 157 runs.

A total of nine sixes were hit in the 40 overs of that contest. 17 wickets fell in the game, with spinners taking six of them.

Brief Scores: Chennai Super Kings 172/7 (Ruturaj Gaikwad 60, Mohammed Shami 2/28) beat Gujarat Titans 157 (Shubman Gill 42, Ravindra Jadeja 2/18) by 15 runs.

