No e-tickets for World Cup 2023, physical ticket needs to be retained, confirms Jay Shah

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah has confirmed that there will be no e-ticketing facility for World Cup 2023, which will be held in India from October 5 to November 19. Making it clear that fans will have to retain physical ticket, he asserted that physical tickets redemption will be available at 7-8 centers “well in advance”.

After a crucial meeting on Thursday, July 27 in Delhi over possible changes in World Cup 2023 schedule among other matters, Shah opened up on the situation regarding ticketing facility for the mega event.

Explaining why e-tickets will not be available for the World Cup, he told the media that the BCCI wants to introduce e-tickets in bilaterals first. Shah commented:

“We can’t use e-tickets this time around but will ensure to have physical tickets redemption at 7-8 centers well in advance. But physical ticket needs to be retained.

“It will get difficult to manage e-ticket at high-capacity venue like Ahmedabad and Lucknow. Our plan is to start using e-tickets more in bilaterals first and then take it to multi-nation events like the World Cup,” the BCCI secretary went on to add.

Although the World Cup is just a little over a couple of months away, details regarding ticket booking for the tournament are yet to be released. Sharing an update on the same, Shah assured that an announcement will be made jointly by the BCCI and the ICC soon. He said:

“We had a word with the state associations today on the tickets. 90% of the associations came with the manifests and 1-2 didn’t have it ready. We have given them time till Monday to sort it out. The ICC and BCCI will then jointly announce ticket pricing and everything. Ticketing partner is also almost sorted.”

The schedule for World Cup 2023 was released late last month. Shah, though, conceded that some changes could take place as a few participating nations have expressed reservations over the current itinerary.

Free drinking water to be provided at World Cup 2023?

While speaking to the media, Shah also revealed that the BCCI is working towards providing free drinking water to fans during the World Cup. He said:

“We will tie-up with company like Coca-Cola, which is official partner of ICC too. Coca-Cola’s water brand Kinley will be served in the stands. That’s what we are trying. Whether it will be packaged water bottle or by glass, we will get to know soon because there are some constraints with regards to bottle. Whatever it will be, it will be completely free.”

On the issue of hygiene, he asserted that the upgradation drive across stadiums hosting World Cup matches is their priority. Shah assured that hygiene and clean toilets are on top of their agenda.