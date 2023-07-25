BCCI announces schedule for Team India's 2023-24 home season comprising 3 ODIs, 8 T20Is and 5 Tests 

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have released the fixture list for the home matches in the build-up to the 2023 ODI World Cup and the 2024 T20 World Cup. Team India will play a total of 16 matches at home across formats against Australia, England, and Afghanistan.

The BCCI released a statement on their website, that read:

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)’s Tours, Fixtures and Technical Committee on Tuesday confirmed the venues for the home season 2023-24. The upcoming season promises to be an exciting period for cricket enthusiasts, as the Senior Men's team is scheduled to play a total of 16 International matches, comprising 5 Tests, 3 ODIs, and 8 T20Is."

"BCCI’s Tours, Fixtures and Technical Committee comprising Mr Amitabh Vijayvargiya, Mr Jayendra Sahgal and Mr Hari Narayan Pujari confirmed the venues allocated as per the BCCI venue rotation policy."

The Men in Blue's home fixtures, excluding the ones at the 2023 ODI World Cup, will begin after the culmination of the 2023 Asia Cup. The three-match ODI series against Australia is scheduled to begin on September 22 and will be held at Mohali, Indore, and Rajkot respectively.

The Men in Yellow will play another bilateral series in the subcontinent after the ODI World Cup. India and Australia are slated to compete in a five-match T20I series from November 23 to December 3, 2023, at the following venues - Vizag, Trivandrum, Guwahati, Nagpur, and Hyderabad.

Team India's next home assignment will come in early 2024 after they return from the all-format tour in South Africa. They are slated to host Afghanistan for a three-match T20I series from January 11 to 17, 2024 at Mohali, Indore, and Bengaluru respectively. The upcoming series marks the first time that the two teams are contesting outside ICC tournaments in white-ball cricket.

The highly-anticipated home Test series against England will take place from January 25, 2024, to March 7, 2024. Hyderabad, Vizag, Rajkot, Ranchi, and Dharamsala have been chosen as the venues for the five-match affair. It will be the Men in Blue's first home series in the 2023-25 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

England suffered a 3-1 defeat during their last trip to the subcontinent and remains the last team to have defeated India at home, back in 2012.

Team India's full home schedule with venues and timings in IST

Team India will compete across all formats at home in the coming months

Team India is also expected to host Bangladesh and New Zealand as part of the WTC campaign later in 2024.

Their last home fixture came in the form of an ODI series against Australia in March 2023, prior to the Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The squad is currently in West Indies playing an all-format series following which they will travel to Sri Lanka for the 2023 Asia Cup.

