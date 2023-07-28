Jay Shah dismisses security concern over India-Pak clash in Ahmedabad, but admits possibility of changes in World Cup 2023 schedule 

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah has dismissed reports that the India-Pakistan World Cup 2023 match in Ahmedabad could be rescheduled due to security reasons. He, however, admitted that changes are likely to the schedule since some Full Member countries have written to them, requesting to change some dates in the schedule.

Shah's statement comes on the back of recent reports that the India vs Pakistan marquee clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad could be rescheduled from October 15 to October 14.

As per a report in ESPNcricinfo, the change in date was being considered since October 15 is the first day of the Hindu festival of Navaratri. The report claimed that the local police told BCCI about security being an issue on October 15 due to the festival.

After a meeting in Delhi on Thursday, July 27, Shah admitted that the ODI World Cup 2023 schedule is likely to undergo a few changes. He stated that the revised schedule will be finalized after consultation with the ICC. Without giving details of any specific matches, Shah commented:

"There is a possibility there could be few changes in the schedule. Several Full Member countries have written in requesting to change two or three dates in the schedule. We are working out with the ICC, and we should be able to clear it in two or three days."

Rejecting all claims of security being the reason behind a possible change in the India-Pakistan match date, Shah responded:

"If security was an issue then why would the match go there (to Ahmedabad). [October] 14-15 is not the problem. Two or three boards have written in, asking to change based on the logistical challenges. There are some matches where there is only a two-day gap, so it will be difficult to play and then travel next day [and then play again]."

India and Pakistan will meet in the Asia Cup 2023 ahead of the World Cup. Their league clash will take place on September 2 in Pallekele.

“Not changing the venue is very important” - Shah on World Cup 2023 schedule rejig

Shah stated that while the venues of the matches are likely to remain the same as per the original schedule, the dates of some games might have to be altered. The BCCI secretary elaborated:

"As far as possible, we are looking at not changing the venue as well as the matches. Not changing the venue is very important. Teams which have six-day gaps between matches, we are trying to reduce it to four-five days; and those that have just two-day gaps, we are trying to increase to three days."

The World Cup 2023 schedule was announced towards the end of last month. The tournament will kick off with a clash between defending champions England and 2019 runners-up New Zealand in Ahmedabad on October 5.

Meanwhile, Shah said that details regarding ticket booking for the mega event will be announced next week.