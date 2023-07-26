3 major issues BCCI will face with rescheduling the India vs Pakistan World Cup match

In a new twist to the ICC World Cup 2023 scheduling saga, the marquee India-Pakistan clash could end up getting rescheduled. As per the official schedule released last month, India are set to take on Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 15.

While the venue will remain the same, the date of the mega clash could be changed. According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, BCCI is considering rescheduling the Indo-Pak match in the 2023 World Cup from October 15 to October 14.

The report claimed that the change in date is being considered since October 15 is the first day of the Hindu festival of Navaratri. Apparently, local police have informed the BCCI that it would find it hard to look after security on the day. The host board is set to have intimated the ICC about the issue and a response over the same is awaited.

In the wake of the latest development, we analyze three major issues BCCI will face with rescheduling the India-Pakistan World Cup 2023 match.

#1 Inviting the wrath of frustrated fans

India and Pakistan fans during the 2022 T20 World Cup. (Pic: Getty Images)

The BCCI and ICC are yet to announce details about match tickets. However, cricket-crazy fans have already booked flight tickets and hotels in Ahmedabad for the match, very well aware that a last-minute attempt could force them to miss out on a cricketing spectacle.

If in case the India-Pakistan mega clash is rescheduled and played a day before the originally finalized date, cricket fans could suffer massive financial losses apart from missing out on the match itself (depending on the refund policy on flight tickets and hotel bookings). In short, it would be a double whammy for such cricket fanatics.

As per a report in Moneycontrol earlier this month, cricket-obsessed fans were even willing to book hospital rooms as means of alternate arrangement.

The report quoted a doctor telling Ahmedabad Mirror that “fans are asking for a full-body check-up and an overnight stay so both of their purposes are fulfilled - saving money on lodging and getting their health check-up done.”

#2 Three games in a day will be way too much

The World Cup 2023 schedule was released belatedly. (Pic: Getty Images)

Another major hiccup with rescheduling the India-Pakistan World Cup match to October 14 is that there is already a double-header on the said day.

As per the current World Cup schedule, New Zealand will take on Bangladesh at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai in the first match on October 14, while England and Afghanistan will meet in the second match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

An India vs Pakistan match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on the same day would make it a triple-header. As such, the usual hype over the marquee clash would be diluted to a great extent. In recent years, India vs Pakistan World matches have been mostly standalone games given the great nature of the rivalry.

An India-Pakistan match deserves singular attention for all the exhilaration and tension that it provides. The game between the arch-rivals played as part of a triple-header would certainly be a massive dampener.

#3 Pakistan will have to play two games in three days

Pakistan v Bangladesh - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. (Pic: Getty Images)

As it is, PCB was reportedly unhappy with the draft schedule that was prepared for the 2023 World Cup. According to many reports, they wanted changes in the schedule, but the ICC and BCCI did not budge. Even after the schedule was officially released, there were murmurs of protest in Pakistan.

Just as the controversy seemed to be dying a natural death, the possible rescheduling could further enrage PCB and the Pakistan team and fans as well. In case the BCCI decides to conduct the Indo-Pak match on October 14, it would mean that Babar Azam and Co. will have to end up playing two matches in three days, which wouldn’t please them one bit.

As per the originally released schedule, Pakistan would begin their World Cup 2023 campaign with a match against the Netherlands at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on October 6. They would then face Sri Lanka at the same venue on October 12.

Taking on India next, with just a day’s gap in between, would be highly unfair to Pakistan from all perspectives.