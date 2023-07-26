Saud Shakeel jumps to 15th position in ICC Test Rankings, only 1 spot behind Virat Kohli

Saud Shakeel has joined the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, and Kane Williamson in the top 15 of the ICC Test Rankings for batters. The Pakistan star came into the limelight after scoring a match-winning double hundred against Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium earlier this month.

Thanks to his maiden Test double hundred, Saud Shakeel has climbed to the 15th position from 27th in the ICC Test Rankings for batters. Virat Kohli, who scored a hundred in the recently concluded second Test match against West Indies, has retained the 14th spot.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma jointly holds the ninth position with Sri Lankan skipper Dimuth Karunaratne. Sharma has attained 759 rating points after slamming two half-centuries against West Indies in the second Test match.

ICC @ICC



Details



bit.ly/44YDGf9 Pakistan and India stars shine bright in the latest @MRFWorldwide ICC Men's Test Player RankingsDetails

Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant, who has been out of action since December last year, has dropped to the 12th position. England's Harry Brook has moved up to the 11th position from 12th after a 61-run knock against Australia in the fourth Ashes Test at Emirates Old Trafford.

Kane Williamson, Marnus Labuschagne, Joe Root, Travis Head, and Babar Azam continue to be the top 5 batters in the ICC Test Rankings.

Saud Shakeel is not the only Pakistan player to rise in ICC Test Rankings

Pakistan v England - First Test Match: Day Four (Image: Getty)

Pakistan won the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle last week. While Saud Shakeel stole the show with a match-winning double hundred, the visitors would not have won the game without contributions from Agha Salman and Abrar Ahmed.

Salman scored 83 runs in the first innings and supported Shakeel to perfection. He has jumped 17 places to attain the 58th position in the latest ICC Test Rankings for batters.

Meanwhile, leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed has moved up 12 spots to bag the 45th position in the ICC Test Rankings for bowlers. Ahmed took six wickets for Pakistan in the first Test.