Snow White actor Rachel Zegler calls for a ceasefire in Gaza, fans react

Actress Rachel Zegler has called for a ceasefire in Gaza, which has caused fans to come out and praise the star of the upcoming Snow White film. As confirmed by @Ceasefire_Track on X (formerly Twitter), the actress called for a ceasefire in Gaza on January 28, 2024, and has joined a long list of Hollywood celebrities in doing so.

Rachel Zegler took to her socials and shared an Instagram story that linked to an emergency relief fund in Gaza. The actress urged fans to put pressure on world leaders to call for a ceasefire and for them to have a voice beyond social media too. In her Instagram story, the actress said,

"Have you donated today? Have you called your government leaders to put pressure on world leaders to call for a ceasefire? Your activism should go beyond social media."

The actress has been vocal about the current ongoing situation and has constantly asked her fans to raise their voices.

Rachel Zegler has constantly shown support for Palestine

This wouldn't be the first time that Rachel Zegler has shown support for Palestine. In the past, the actress has made many posts on X and Instagram calling for Palestine to be free. In a post on X, back in March 2021, Zegler posted another tweet saying,

"It will always be free Palestine."

By calling a ceasefire on January 28, 2024 - Zegler joined other major Hollywood celebrities like Melissa Barrera, Andrew Garfield, Jessica Chastain, and more in supporting the cause. This has also led to fans praising the actress online with many pouring out posts commending her for doing so.

Fans praise Rachel Zegler for calling for a ceasefire in Gaza

Following her Instagram story on January 28, 2024 - fans praised Zegler for showing her bravery in sharing donation links for those in need. Currently, in Hollywood, many stars have faced pressure to show their support for Gaza, which has even led to many stars like Melissa Barrera being dropped from films. This issue caused a huge controversy online.

Fans had this to say about Rachel Zegler on X:

However, Zegler's public support of Palestine has also caused some doubts about her role in Snow White.

Is Rachel Zegler's Snow White role in trouble?

With her being vocal about the calls for ceasefire in Gaza, reports started to emerge that her screentime in Snow White was reportedly reduced. However, nothing officially has been confirmed by Disney yet.

With Zegler playing the titular character in the film, one could easily assume that she will be having the most amount of screen time as the story of the Snow White movie is centered around Snow White. However, fans were quick to point out that the press for the film might get quite awkward.

Gal Gadot stars in Snow White as well, and with her being from Israel, she has shown constant support for the country. Fans immediately did point out that with Zegler being a huge supporter of Palestine, things might get awkward between the two stars during the press of the film. Here's what fans had to say on X:

Meanwhile, Snow White has been set to release in theatres on March 20, 2025.