"It's only getting worse by the day": Martin Luther King High School fight video sparks outrage

A video of a brawl at Martin Luther King High School in Riverside, California, between a girl and a transgender student has left netizens fuming. The incident took place on Monday, April 23, 2023, according to KTLA-TV Channel 5. The viral clip shows a transgender student shoving a small-built female student and taking swings at her.

Following the incident, several enraged parents told Fox 11 News that the guilty student has a history of "erratic and uncomfortable behavior." They added that the biologically male student has access to female bathrooms and locker rooms.

According to a student witness, the transgender boy entered the girls locker room and after being confronted for exposing his genitals and spitting at girls in the girls locker room, he assaulted a girl.

Aiden Vermeir, a student at Martin Luther King High School, stated:

"He’s (in the) girls’ locker room, using girls’ restrooms... He spit on my friends that are girls, females. He shows his genitals in the locker room."

The Martin Luther King High School attack is not the only fight that broke out recently at the Riverside Unified School District

On Wednesday, April 26, 2023, the Riverside Police Department responded to student unrest at Ramona High School, where an 18-year-old student was refusing to follow directions given to him by the school resources officer and a school administrator and resisted any attempts to detain him.

Soon his 14-year-old sister attacked the police officer, resulting in both siblings being taken into custody.

Following the two altercations at Martin Luther King HS and Ramona HS, Riverside USD shared a statement that read:

"Since the incident occurred, District staff has been working to ensure the safety and rights of all students are considered and promptly responded to. We are able to verify that the student involved will no longer be attending King High School."

Despite being expelled, many believe the transgender student will attack again and demand he be dealt with harshly.

