What happened to Debanhi Escobar? 18-year-old Mexican teen captured on camera entering a motel, days after final photo goes viral

A Mexican teenager, identified as Debanhi Escobar, was found dead in a water tank at a motel last week. She was last seen entering the building by herself, as per the police.

Officials stated on April 24 that the 18-year-old strolled into the Nueva Castilla hotel in Escobedo, Mexico, on the morning of April 9.

Governor of the northeastern state of Nuevo Leon, Samuel Garcia, stated:

“The prosecutor and his team showed us a series of evidence, especially some videos, in which we see that Debanhi entered the property alone and that she spent a few minutes in the property.”

Police showed the video to Governor Garcia and Escobar's heartbroken parents.

The cause of death, according to Nuevo Leon state attorney Gustavo Guerrero, was a skull contusion.

#DebanhiEscobar TODAY April 22 at 2:00 am it is confirmed that the dead person inside that tank is Debanhi. Unfortunately and what a rage, the police searched for 13 days in that area and found nothing. This is outrageous. TODAY April 22 at 2:00 am it is confirmed that the dead person inside that tank is Debanhi. Unfortunately and what a rage, the police searched for 13 days in that area and found nothing. This is outrageous. 😡#DebanhiEscobar https://t.co/vlgxSnT1xd

The hotel where Escobar's corpse was discovered two weeks after she had gone missing was not far from where she was last seen in a viral photo two weeks before.

Authorities stated that the body was unrecognizable. They could only identify her by the crucifix necklace she had around her neck and her clothing on the night she went missing.

The teen was last seen on the night of April 8 in Nuevo Leon when she took a cab home after a night of partying with her pals.

Debanhi Escobar's picture standing alone on the highway raised eyebrows

In the unsettling and blurry photograph, a masked Escobar stood alone on one side of the roadway, wearing high-top sneakers and a skirt. It was taken by her taxi driver, who claims he took the shot to prove that the young woman did indeed emerge alive from his vehicle.

According to her father, Mario Escobar, the 47-year-old driver reportedly ordered the young woman to leave his car after the duo got into an argument after she resisted his advances.

Her family had previously criticized the police for their sluggish response to the search. They said that after many inspections of the hotel, investigators could not locate any clues.

The motel workers had called the cops after noticing a foul odor emanating from the underground water tank. Only then did detectives discover Escobar's body.

As per The Independent, Debanhi Escobar's father said:

March in Monterrey yesterday to demand justice in the case of Debanhi Escobar, an 18-year-old found dead in a motel cistern together with the bodies of five other women after having disappeared nearly two weeks before.https://t.co/rqFR20dQos

"It is difficult for me, for my wife, but somehow we are calm that we were able to find her, bury her, we know where to put a flower, where to mourn her, but many people do not have that."

He had previously stated that his daughter had been "beaten and strangled," and authorities claim that "the driver inappropriately touched his daughter."

As of now, no arrests have been made in connection with the case. The driver was questioned about the case, but officials cleared him out.

Meanwhile, hundreds of women marched through downtown Mexico City and its outskirts on April 24 to condemn Escobar's death.

