Ariana Taylor missing update: Search intensifies after body found in Gary, Indiana, revealed to be life-sized doll 

Police in Gary, Indiana, announced a major turn of events in Ariana Taylor's missing case. They made a very strange discovery after they realized that they did not find a body but a life-sized doll.

On April 10, authorities in Gary announced that they had found a body in a grassy area, hinting that the discovery might be connected to missing mother Ariana Taylor, but later confessed that it was not a body at all.

Missing Justice @Twin28Mom Gary Indiana WE NEED YOUR HELP!!! Ariana Taylor has been missing for 2/3 days. They found her car crashed and bloody clothes but not her. Her friends story is not adding up. Police are not doing much to help at all. She is a mother, sister, daughter, friend. She needs our help! Gary Indiana WE NEED YOUR HELP!!! Ariana Taylor has been missing for 2/3 days. They found her car crashed and bloody clothes but not her. Her friends story is not adding up. Police are not doing much to help at all. She is a mother, sister, daughter, friend. She needs our help! https://t.co/FZrkcWmoYL

In a news release, Gary police said they responded at approximately 4:40 pm to find what is "believed to be a body in the grassy area" near 15th Avenue and Lake Street. When police arrived, officers found a body, but no identification could be made at the time.

Approximately two hours later, Gary police stated that the body had been revealed to be a life-size silicone/rubber-type doll. The discovery was made a few miles away from where Ariana Taylor's vehicle was located a week earlier.

Ariana Taylor went missing in early April

Ariana Taylor, a native of Gary, Indiana, went missing on April 3. As per media outlet Fox32 Chicago, the missing mother's family members revealed that she had gone to have drinks with her two friends on April 2. She was last seen leaving an Indiana apartment after 1 am on April 3.

On April 8, her mother, Queena Taylor, said:

"She got a 4-year-old son waiting to see her face! I'm fighting for the little family that I got! This is so irritating! I just want my kid!"

Authorities have been putting in efforts around the area off I-65 in Gary, where they discovered Taylor's SUV last Sunday.

On discovering the car, Gary Police Commander, Jack Hamady, said:

"Had to be doing 80-plus miles per hour. It did not look like that individual used the brakes at all. Went down into a ravine and came to a stop, and had flat tires. Was she being chased? Was she just intoxicated? We're not sure."

Investigators said they couldn't be sure if Taylor was driving the SUV at the time since it was empty.

Taylor's mother reported her missing last week after the SUV she was thought to be driving was found after it slid down an embankment near the boundary of Lake Station and Gary on Interstate 65.

After viewing stories on social media, Queena Taylor heard that a body had been discovered on Sunday. As a result, she went to the place. She said:

"I wanted to confirm and check and see who it is. I still believe she’s alive, so that's what I'm going with until further notice.”

According to family members, Taylor's wallet, phone, and keys were all missing. They further claimed that pieces of her bloodied garments and a piece of her jewelry were discovered several feet away from the accident scene.

Gary police used dogs and a helicopter to search the area around the site for Taylor, but no indications of her have been located. Among others, Kevin Collins and his security firm have been assisting Taylor's family in their hunt. He said:

"Spread her picture, you know, stop at the businesses. You know, just that, you know? Pretty much, that could help us out.”

Ariana Taylor is a Black woman who stands at 5 feet 6 inches and weighs 200 pounds. As per her last sighting, she was wearing a red sweater, ripped blue jeans, and gym shoes.

Edited by Shaheen Banu