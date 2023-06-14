"It's legit horrifying": Mormon crickets in Elko, Nevada sets internet abuzz

Several parts of Nevada are being swarmed by Mormon crickets, as videos surfacing on social media show flocks of these insects over trees, houses, walls, vegetation, and more. Many Elko, Nevada residents are claiming that they have been battling nearly millions of these crickets in the past few days.

At the same time, several videos of these crickets piling over on top of each other have been going viral. In the videos, these crickets can be seen flocking and gathering in large groups.

CNN @CNN Thousands of Mormon crickets have taken over the town of Elko, Nevada, as these flightless, grasshopper-like creatures come out of their dormant period and into their migratory phase Thousands of Mormon crickets have taken over the town of Elko, Nevada, as these flightless, grasshopper-like creatures come out of their dormant period and into their migratory phase https://t.co/6ZxD7yoPIr

Needless to say, netizens have been left horrified at the sight of these insects. One social media user wrote:

Social media users share hilarious and disgusted reactions as small insects take over the state of Nevada, US. (Image via Twitter)

As per the researchers at the University of Nevada, these flightless ground-dwellers who look a lot like grasshoppers, do not pose a problem to humans, but can be a menace for crops and vegetation. Almost every year, they come out of their dormant period and into their migratory phase, gathering around the city in large groups.

Social media users share reactions as videos of Mormon crickets in Elko go viral on the internet

Large groups of these hopping crickets have seemingly taken over the city, creating a buzz among residents and social media users. As the videos spread like wildfire, social media platforms have seen a flurry of reactions, ranging from users being outright "disgusted" to those making memes to capture the plight of Nevada residents.

While swarms of these creatures continue to make their way in Nevada, reports claim that the Mormon cricket population has been increasing in the western part of the US for the last 20 years.

At the moment, the government has been releasing advisories about how to tackle these insects and keep them away from homes.

