"It's like watching a child who can't stop lying": Netizens skeptical as Mikayla Nogueira addresses wedding drama on TikTok

After a month-long drama, popular beauty influencer Mikayla Nogueira has finally addressed the claims around her wedding. The influencer tied the knot on July 1, 2023, just a few days after she announced her collaboration with e.l.f Cosmetics.

At the time, she collaborated with the brand and launched the e.l.f X Mikayla Nogueira Marriage Material Lip Duo, which she announced she would wear for her wedding. However, as Mikayla announced the collaboration and then got married, the internet was suspicious that the brand sponsored the influencer’s wedding.

Now, a month after her wedding, Mikayla Nogueira addressed the whole drama on TikTok and posted a series of videos of August 1, 2023.

In the videos, she claimed that she woke up the next day of her wedding with a flood of messages claiming that social media users were slamming her for her nuptials.

“I haven’t seen a single video about my wedding, or any news, or anything, but I have been told what has been said. So, I’m going to answer some of these questions... The biggest question: ‘Was my wedding sponsored?’ No, my wedding wasn’t sponsored, none of it,” she said.

In the next few videos, she talked about how the wedding planner planned the whole thing and clubbed the kissing booth with the e.l.f products, which were distributed among the wedding guests as favors.

She was clear when she said that nothing in her wedding was sponsored by e.l.f or any other brand. However, her explanation did not sit well with netizens, and she was once again criticized.

As a YouTube channel, Tea Spill, posted about the matter, one social media user commented:

Social media users bashed the influencer, as many alleged that her wedding was sponsored. (Image via YouTube)

Social media users once again lash out at Mikayla Nogueira

As Mikayla Nogueira cleared her side of the story, she stated that she only worked with the brand for the lipsticks, and they had nothing to do with her wedding day.

“I don’t think you understand how much it means to me that I got to work with e.l.f., so, of course, I wanted to include them in my big day,” she said.

In the series of TikTok videos, she also claimed that she was “disheartened” as many people lashed out at her. While Mikayla stated how the whole fiasco made her “really sad,” netizens were still not convinced by her story. Here’s how netizens commented under the Tea Spill YouTube video:

Social media users bashed the influencer, as many alleged that the influencer's wedding was sponsored. (Image via YouTube)

Social media users bashed Mikayla Nogueira, as many alleged that the influencer's wedding was sponsored. (Image via YouTube)

Social media users bashed the influencer, Mikayla Nogueira, as many alleged that the influencer's wedding was sponsored. (Image via YouTube)

Social media users bashed the influencer, Mikayla Nogueira, as many alleged that the influencer's wedding was sponsored. (Image via YouTube)

Social media users bashed the influencer, Mikayla Nogueira, as many alleged that the influencer's wedding was sponsored. (Image via YouTube)

Not just this, she also addressed the allegation of uninviting her close friends so that she could invite more influencers.

“My wedding was 175 people. Ten per cent of that was influencers. The only reason why it seemed like it was all influencers was because the only people posting on TikTok are influencers. And if you’re wondering about the friend that I chose not to invite, they’re not my friend, and I’m sure you can see why,” she said.

The 24-year-old influencer from Boston exchanged vows with her long-time beau, Cody Hawken. The wedding took place in Newport, Rhode Island. Influencers like Dylan Mulvaney, Chris Olsen, and James Charles were among the 175 people who attended the wedding.