“It’s a lot for me to forgive this fast”: Ethan Klein responds to Trisha Paytas’ apology, claims it’s “important” for her to “make peace”

Ethan Klein recently responded to Trisha Paytas' video, "Apology to Ethan", claiming he wasn't ready to completely forgive her yet.

YouTubers and former co-hosts Trisha Paytas and Ethan Klein recently got into a public feud over the former's role on their shared podcast, Frenemies, on June 8th. The former had accused the H3H3 host of never including her in company discussions or properly splitting the show's revenue with her.

To add, Trisha had falsely accused Ethan of "sexually harassing" her while having made lude comments about him in earliest episodes of the podcast.

The two went back and forth for weeks, until Trisha Paytas issued an apology to Ethan Klein on June 29th.

Ethan Klein responds to Trisha Paytas' apology

On Wednesday evening, the H3 podcast released an early episode for members only. The episode is set to air for the general public on Thursday morning.

Titled "Trisha's Apology & Ace Family Scam", the video shows Ethan Klein take a deep dive into the Frenemies drama, recounting what had happened from the last episode of the podcast.

Ethan Klein discusses Trisha Paytas' apology (Image via YouTube)

Prior to the topic, Ethan was all smiles and laughter. However, when talking about the 33-year-old OF star, he had nothing but a disgruntled look full of disappointment and betrayal.

Ethan Klein began by stating that he appreciated Trisha Paytas' apology, and that her attempts to "make peace" were important to their family.

"I do wanna comment on this, I guess. Look, first of all let me say that I appreciate the apology. I appreciate that she's making an effort to make peace with us, which I think is important. It's nice."

However, Ethan immediately shut down the idea of accepting the apology. He claimed that Trisha had ultimately betrayed his friendship, and that everything was "a lot for [him] to forgive this fast", given that it had only been about a month since their quarrel started.

"She apologized for sharing our text messages and she made a general apology. She apologized to the crew. Look, it's not that I don't accept her apology, it's that I don't wanna gloss over too much of what went down. It's a lot for me to forgive this fast. This is a person who I considered family. A close friend. Someone I trusted."

Ethan Klein then claimed that Trisha was trying to ruin his life and his business. To add, he even mentioned the latter's sister, Kali, who also made a video accusing Ethan and his wife Hila of being greedy over money.

"As much as I understand she has conditions that make processing emotions hard for her, [and] she honestly was trying to ruin my life. She was saying everything she could to attack me and the business personally. She was liking tweets saying I was racist. I feel like that video her sister put out is a product of them all talking about what a piece of sh** I am."

The California native also expressed that the overall drama was causing issues for Hila's family, given that his brother-in-law Moses Hacmon was engaged to Trisha.

"That's just a horrible thing to say, you know. I feel like she tried to ruin my life, my reputation, and my business. There's been a lot of heavy emotions within the family because obviously she's engaged to my brother-in-law, Hila's brother. This is reaching far implication with Hila's whole family. It's been difficult and really stressful."

Ethan Klein lastly mentioned that he felt it wasn't right that Trisha had put her apology to him towards the end of her video after 10 midrolls and ads. He also exclaimed that he deserved to receive a phone call with an apology along with the crew.

He claimed that although he respected and praised Trisha for her talent to entertain, he said he needed time to completely forgive her.

"It's nice that she's apologizing now after trying to ruin my whole life. This is my apology right? Do I need to watch 10 midrolls to get MY apology? A phone call would've been nice. She knows I'm open to talk anytime. Do I appreciate her apology? Yes. Is it the most personal and meaningful? No. I need time. It scares me."

Ethan Klein continued his response by stating how hurt he was from the situation, and that he no longer wanted to welcome Trisha into his life.

