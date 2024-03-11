‟It’s a mental health epidemic”: Death of 5 people in apparent Honolulu murder-suicide leaves netizens in dismay

A man in Honolulu fatally stabbed his wife and three children in their home before ending his own life on Sunday, March 10. Quoting officials, NBC News reported that it is among the deadliest crimes in Hawaii's capital.

As per AP News, Honolulu Police Department Lt. Deena Thoemmes stated during a press conference on Sunday afternoon that police initially arrived at the residence at 8:30 a.m. local time. However, they left when no one answered the door. She further clarified that the cops had no justification to enter the house because the first call had come from an anonymous source.

On Sunday, Honolulu police announced that they were looking into the possible murder-suicide involving the family, which included three children in their Manoa residence.

The news went viral, horrifying netizens.

Netizens reacted on the news of the apparent murder-suicide (Image via X / @MAGAMAN64)

Netizens react as five people die in apparent Honolulu murder-suicide

Hawaii police announced on Sunday, March 10, that they were looking into a possible murder-suicide in Honolulu that appeared to have involved the patriarch of the family and three of the children. As per NBC News, while none of the victims have been identified, the children were aged 10, 12, and 17.

In the meantime, the news went viral on social media platforms like X. Once that happened, netizens took to the platform to express their opinions.

Netizens reacted on the news of the apparent murder-suicide (Image via X / @Bubblebathgirl)

Netizens reacted on the news of the apparent murder-suicide (Image via X / @SabrinaSmolders)

Netizens reacted on the news of the apparent murder-suicide (Image via X / @hartgoat)

Netizens reacted on the news of the apparent murder-suicide (Image via X / @unhealthytruth)

Netizens reacted on the news of the apparent murder-suicide (Image via X / @OscarEnjoylife)

Netizens reacted on the news of the apparent murder-suicide (Image via X / @carolinecwilde)

Netizens reacted on the news of the apparent murder-suicide (Image via X / @JackFought_1)

Netizens reacted on the news of the apparent murder-suicide (Image via X / @PoelockJoe)

Netizens reacted on the news of the apparent murder-suicide (Image via X / @BrownEyeGirl_45)

Netizens reacted on the news of the apparent murder-suicide (Image via X / @Garner52Jude)

Authorities think this is a murder-suicide, although nothing has been confirmed as of yet

As per AP News, officers returned to the residence at 9:15 a.m. following another call. When they entered the house, they discovered that the wife and her three children had been fatally stabbed. The husband was found deceased as well.

According to Lt. Deena Thoemmes, the preliminary investigation indicated this to be a case of murder-suicide. She said that, according to a preliminary investigation, the husband fatally stabbed his wife and children. She added that the husband's cause of death is still under investigation.

Although all five of the deceased remain unidentified as of now, the names will be disclosed in a report from the medical examiner's office.

According to NBC News, Thoemmes said,

‟Based on the evidence found at the scene and the investigation thus far, it appears that the adult male killed the female and the juveniles with a knife that was recovered from the scene. The motive is still under investigation.”

As per AP News, she went on to say that based on the information that has been uncovered thus far, "these don't appear to be random acts." Honolulu officers are also currently examining security camera footage and speaking with neighbors.

Honolulu police are currently investigating the matter.