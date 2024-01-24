"It's the national border": Texas National Guard's response to Supreme Court’s order of removing razor wires along US-Mexico border divides netizens

In a recent 5-4 ruling, the Supreme Court granted US President Joe Biden's administration the authority to dismantle razor wire barriers along a 29-mile stretch of the Rio Grande in Texas. This decision marks a temporary victory for the federal government in its ongoing legal battle with Texas over border control measures.

For those unaware, the razor wire barriers were erected by Texas Governor Greg Abbott, a Republican, as part of a broader initiative to deter migrants from crossing the U.S.-Mexico border.

Andrew Mahaleris, a spokesperson for Governor Abbott, stated that the Biden Administration has continuously removed the wire installed by Texas to prevent illegal border crossings. This removal, according to Mahaleris, has led to an increase in illegal immigration, creating unsafe conditions for migrants who attempt unauthorized crossings.

The absence of razor wire and other deterrent measures reportedly also makes the tasks of Texas National Guard soldiers and DPS troopers more challenging and perilous. Mahaleris emphasized that the legal case is still in progress, and Governor Abbott remains committed to fighting for Texas.

However, as social media users came across this news, many were left divided over the verdict. One netizen reacted by emphasizing that "it is not the Texas border, it is the National border." Meanwhile, others responded to the update by noting that the issue was getting increasingly scary and it might apparently be leading to a "Civil War."

The Biden administration argues that such measures, including the razor wire installation, hinder the work of federal border agents and pose additional risks for migrants who have already entered the United States.

Social media users divided over Texas National Guard’s response to Supreme Court’s order of removing razor wires

The Texas National Guard's response to the Supreme Court's order regarding the removal of razor wires along the US-Mexico border has divided netizens. As news of the ruling spread across online platforms, a range of opinions emerged.

Several netizens reacted by supporting Texas' decision not to obey the Supreme Court order. People also said that it was time for Americans to stand with Texas.

Moreover, White House spokesperson Angelo Fernández Hernández criticized Texas' actions. He pointed out that political stunts like placing razor wire near the border only make it harder and more dangerous for frontline personnel to carry out their duties.

The legal clash revolves around the interpretation of federal law, with the Department of Homeland Security asserting that Border Patrol agents have the authority to access private land within 25 miles of the border. Texas, on the other hand, contends that state laws should have precedence and can be used to impede federal agents' activities.

U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar emphasized the federal government's constitutional prerogative, stating,

"It is a foundational constitutional principle that the federal government is not bound by the laws or policies of any particular state in its enactment and implementation of federal law."

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton says he will continue the fight

Meanwhile, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton expressed his determination to continue the fight, stating that the removal of the razor wire would not contribute to law enforcement or ensure the safety of Americans.

The Supreme Court ruling saw Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Amy Coney Barrett, Ketanji Brown Jackson, Elena Kagan, and Sonia Sotomayor siding with the administration. Justices Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Clarence Thomas opposed the decision, with no reasons provided for their votes.

The legal dispute gained urgency following a tragic incident where a migrant woman and her two children lost their lives attempting to cross the Rio Grande near a park in Eagle Pass.

State officials had blocked access to federal Border Patrol officers in that area, complicating the response to emergencies. Texas authorities blamed the Biden administration for the deaths, asserting that the U.S. had failed to enforce immigration laws adequately.

