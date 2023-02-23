“It’s been more obvious lately”: Fans worry about aespa Karina’s extreme weight loss

Both Korean and international fans of aespa are concerned for 22-year-old Karina’s health. Fans began getting concerned after the idol's appearance at the 12th Circle Chart Music Awards on February 18, 2023, when she seemed slimmer than earlier.

Trigger Warning: This article contains discussions of weight loss. Discretion is advised.

The aespa members have made multiple headlines for their AI-like visuals since their debut in 2020. Karina, in particular, is often considered the “visual” of the group and her physical beauty was once again the talk of the town recently. However, there were people who were also worried about the singer and her hectic schedule

Katarina @yu_katarina11 I've honestly been worried about Karina for weeks now. I know she's eating a lot. But because of her schedules, practices, and all the things she's been busy with, she lost a lot of weight. It's been more obvious lately, and now she even said she isn't feeling well since morning. I've honestly been worried about Karina for weeks now. I know she's eating a lot. But because of her schedules, practices, and all the things she's been busy with, she lost a lot of weight. It's been more obvious lately, and now she even said she isn't feeling well since morning.

Fans loved Karina's long hair and uniform-styled performance outfit. However, they noticed that the singer looked thinner and had a slightly different look than earlier. While some expressed concern, others complimented the singer for her face.

aespa Karina’s leaner body becomes the talk of the internet

After their last group release in July 2022, Girls, aespa’s fans are having a hard time seeing the singers with no comeback plans in sight. A lesser promotional duration eventually fanned the fire, as many began demanding the group’s comeback.

While the Next Level singers have an upcoming solo concert scheduled, moments where fans can meet or see them have been very few since Girls.

On February 18, 2023, aespa greeted fans when they attended the 12th Circle Chart Awards, and performed two of their most recent songs, Illusion and Girls. While it was exciting for fans to see the singers, many noticed Karina looking incredibly thin in the press photos and pictures clicked by fans. As mentioned earlier, this had them quite concerned about their idol.

Karina is considered by many to be the standard Korean beauty since her debut, as she has a small face, double eyelids, doe eyes, and a slim figure. Her recent appearances, however, have concerned both Korean and international fans.

An anonymous fan posted her press photos on the Instiz community platform with the title “No But why did Karina lose so much weight??”

Karina's press photos at the 12th Circle Chart Music Awards (First image via Newsen, second and third images via topstarnews)

Many netizens mentioned that it seemed like the Next Level singer’s face would “disappear” if she continues to lose weight. One fan even pointed out that another aespa member, Ningning, also looked a lot slimmer. The majority of these comments reflected fans’ concerns and worries about the singers’ health.

They took to the social media platform to comment about their worries about the singer's unexpected weight loss. While some said that she looks even more like an AI figure now, others said that her weight loss was shocking.

K-netizens comment on Karina's unexpected weight loss (Image via pannchoa)

International netizens' comments on the singer's sudden weight loss (Image via pannchoa)

aespa will have a solo concert in Seoul

Fans will finally see aespa at a solo concert for the first time since their debut in 2020. The group announced that the 2023 aespa 1st Concert 'SYNK: HYPER LINE' is scheduled for February 25 and 26 in Seoul. The second day of the concert will be live-streamed via the Beyond LIVE platform.

Since it is the band's first solo concert, it is expected to get a rave response from fans. Fans have praised the group's live singing skills at the 12th Circle Chart Music Awards. To celebrate this event, SM Entertainment will also be opening a pop-up store named Come to MY Illusion on February 24.

