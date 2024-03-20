"It’s so obviously not Kate": BBC reporter claims woman seen with Prince William in farm shop video is not Kate Middleton

More conspiracy theories surround Kate Middleton as BBC reporter Sonja McLaughlan recently claimed that the woman who was spotted with Prince William at a farm in Windsor was not the Princess, but a lookalike. On March 19, the reporter took to X and claimed the woman in the TMZ video was "obviously not Kate."

TMZ obtained the video of a woman (seemingly Kate Middleton) and Prince William shopping at a farm shop near Adelaide Cottage on March 16.

However, the clip, which went viral on X, gained traction after conspiracy theorists alleged that the woman in the video did not look like the Princess.

Kate Middleton's alleged latest appearance fuelled more conspiracy theories online

Kate Middleton has been the centre of several conspiracy theories since her abdominal surgery on January 16. Her prolonged disappearance did nothing to simmer these allegations, instead, they served to further fan the flames.

So, it is no surprise that her alleged latest appearance has once again led people down a rabbit hole of theories, with this particular TMZ video gaining attention from even reporters.

Expand Tweet

According to The Express, BBC rugby specialist, Sonja McLaughlan, took to X to voice her thoughts about the newly released footage, dubbing it "all very odd." In a now-deleted tweet, she claimed:

"Disturbing that newspapers like The Times are reporting this as fact. Headline "Kate seen in public for the first time" when it's clearly not her. As someone has said. Could be a couple of lookalikes making mischief."

She added:

“It’s so obviously not Kate. Some newspapers are reporting it as fact. But it’s not her. No conspiracy theorist but all very odd."

Expand Tweet

Her tweets received mixed responses. While some internet sleuths claimed that she was in the right, others were furious at the implications, with one user tweeting that she should lose her job at the BBC. The BBC confirmed that it will not be commenting on the issue.

According to The Daily Mail, Heidi Agan, Britain's 'most realistic' Kate Middleton lookalike, denied the claims that it was her impersonating the Princess at the farm shop.

She alleged that she was at work at the time the video was taken and was certain that it was the Prince and Princess of Wales in the video.

Expand Tweet

The TMZ video followed the heels of Kate Middleton's Mother's Day photo debacle

The video came after a massive PR blunder as Kensington Palace released a photo of Kate Middleton surrounded by her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, for Mother's Day on March 10.

Expand Tweet

Within a few hours, four major photo agencies, including AP, AFP, Reuters and Getty, issued a kill notification and retracted the photo from their archive, amid claims that the image was digitally altered.

On Monday, Middleton shouldered the responsibility for the editing fails, claiming to have experimented with editing as an amateur photographer.

The Mother's Day photo debacle was highly sensationalized, adding to the conspiracy theories floating around the Princess and her well-being.

Expand Tweet

According to a statement issued by Kensington Palace after her surgery, Kate Middleton is not expected to return to her public duties until after Easter.