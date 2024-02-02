"It's total nonsense": Spanish journalist's claims that Kate Middleton was in 'coma' after abdominal surgery outrages palace sources

Spanish journalist Concha Calleja's claims that Kate Middleton was put in an induced coma and her life "was in great danger" after her abdominal surgery has been dismissed as "total nonsense" and "fundamentally, totally made-up" by Palace sources.

The accusations stated that after her operation on January 16, the Princess of Wales was "possibly going to require a lot of assistance, and I'm not just referring to her family." They were made the day before Middleton was discharged from the hospital on January 29, 2024. She was released from The London Clinic on Monday after spending the previous two weeks recovering there.

A palace source confirmed to The Telegraph the allegations were not fact-checked, saying:

“It’s total nonsense. No attempt was made by that journalist to fact-check anything that she said with anyone in the household. It’s fundamentally, totally made-up, and I’ll use polite English here: it’s absolutely not the case.”

Allegations about Kate Middleton's health amid her abdominal surgery dismissed

On January 17, 2024, Kensington Palace put out a statement that Kate Middleton underwent a "planned abdominal surgery" on January 16 and will be hospitalized for two weeks.

There had been a lot of speculation and concern regarding the Princess' well-being. On January 28, Concha Calleja dropped a bomb on the Spanish news channel Fiesta that Middleton endured "serious complications" during her "post-operative period." According to MailOnline, Calleja alleged that her source was “an aide from the royal household" in a completely off-the-record manner.

“The doctors had to take drastic decisions at that moment because of the complications that arose. The decision was to put her (Kate) in an induced coma. They had to intubate her. There were serious complications that they didn’t expect because the operation went well, but the postoperative period didn’t go so well. The concern in the royal household was palpable. It was about saving her life,” Calleja said.

The 59-year-old journalist also alleged that there was an entire hospital set up at Kensington Palace for the Princess to convalesce in. She also claimed that the Princess has been in and out of the hospital since December 28 as she “began to feel unwell, not for the first time.”

The news went viral as several Spanish news broadcasters such as El Confidencial, La Vanguardia and La Razon reported on these claims.

On January 29, Kensington Palace released another official statement that Kate Middleton had returned to her home in Windsor to recover from her surgery.

They did not address the allegations made by Spanish news channels but on February 2, a Palace source confirmed that these allegations were untrue and no one from the Palace had spoken to Calleja regarding Kate Middleton.

Kate Middleton and King Charles were discharged following back-to-back health scares

Both King Charles and Kate Middleton were discharged from The London Clinic on January 29. The king had been admitted on January 26 for a corrective procedure for a benign prostate condition.

According to MailOnline, he was pictured leaving the clinic with Queen Camilla by his side and is expected to take a month off from his royal duties.

As per MailOnline, Kate Middleton, 42, is currently resting at Kensington Palace and will be abstaining from her royal duties till April. Prince William will reportedly remain by her side to care for her and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.