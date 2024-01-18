"Hysterectomy!": Kate Middleton's abdominal surgery announcement sparks rumors online as Princess of Wales remains hospitalized

Kensington Palace released a statement on January 17, 2024, that Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, underwent a "planned abdominal surgery" at the London Clinic on January 16, 2024. She is expected to be hospitalized for 10 to 14 days before heading home to Windsor to recover.

The statement also mentioned that the Princess will be unable to resume her public duties soon.

"Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter," the statement read.

The announcement of her extended absence caused netizens to speculate whether the Princess underwent a hysterectomy. People took to X to voice their thoughts:

Netizens speculate the cause of Kate Middleton's "planned abdominal surgery"

Speculations ran amok as news broke of Kate Middleton's surgery and subsequent hospitalization. Internet sleuths claimed that all speculations pointed toward the Princess undergoing a hysterectomy. Here are some of their speculations on X:

Some of Middleton's followers wished for her speedy recovery on hearing that the Princess would be out of the public eye for at least a few months.

There had been no confirmation from Kensington Palace about the hysterectomy speculations. According to People magazine, Kate Middleton and Prince William prefer to safeguard their privacy and share certain news via their social media or official royal press releases.

King Charles will undergo a required treatment for an enlarged prostate next week

Buckingham Palace announced that King Charles, aged 75, will undergo a “corrective procedure” next week for an enlarged prostate. This announcement came just 90 minutes after Kensington Palace revealed that Kate Middleton had abdominal surgery.

According to The Telegraph, the statement revealed that King Charles went for a checkup after experiencing some symptoms connected to an enlarged prostate. He is scheduled for the procedure next week.

“In common with thousands of men each year, the King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate. His Majesty’s condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure. The King’s public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation,” the statement read.

As Middleton recuperates from her surgery, Prince William is expected to take a hiatus from his royal duties to care for his wife and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

As per the People magazine, Kate Middleton's last public appearance was at the annual Christmas walk to the Church of St. Mary Magdalene in Norfolk.

The Prince and Princess of Wales attend the Christmas service with their children (Image via Getty Images)

Prince William resumed his royal duties following the New Year when he made an appearance at Headingley Stadium in Leeds to pay tribute to Kevin Sinfield and Rob Burrow for their work supporting Motor Neurone Disease on January 11.

Kate Middleton, aged 42, is recovering at the London Clinic, the go-to hospital for celebrities and the royal family for decades. According to The Daily Mail, the London Clinic is equipped with its own concierge service and catering crew, headed by an executive chef, who serves fish from Cornish boats and meat from Smithfield Market.