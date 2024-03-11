Kate Middleton image photoshop: 5 "editing fails" in Princess of Wales' Mother's Day photo that has put Kensington Palace under pressure

The latest fiasco to plague the royal family is the Mother's Day photo of Kate Middleton and her children, posted on Sunday, March 10. While the photo seemed innocuous at first glance, as per internet sleuths, it has been digitally altered.

This was affirmed by four major photo agencies issuing a kill notification for the photo, retracting it from their databases, and urging people not to use it for editorial purposes, citing manipulation. On Sunday, AP, AFP, Reuters, and Getty issued separate statements informing the public about their decision to retract the photo.

Kensington Palace now faces incredible pressure to address the issue and lay the accusations to rest, especially in the wake of the sea of conspiracy theories about Kate Middleton following her abdominal surgery on January 16.

Five major "editing fails" spotted in the Kate Middleton photo

According to The Sun, the photo, which was snapped by Prince William, showed Kate Middleton surrounded by her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. The picture was captioned:

"Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months. Wishing everyone a Happy Mother's Day. C"

A closer look at the photo revealed several "editing fails." People on social media began questioning why Princess Charlotte's left jumper sleeve seemed to disappear. Her skirt also seemed fuzzy, and there was an old cut in the skirting board.

Other eagle-eyed fans noticed that the top of Kate Middleton's coat zip didn't appear to line up, which became more evident in a color-corrected and lightened version. Fans also noticed that she was not wearing her wedding ring, and her other hand seemed blurry as well.

The next discrepancy included the color of the leaves in the background, which fans deemed odd given the season. According to The Daily Mail, a few other "editing fails" were also spotted, including an issue with the heel of Charlotte's right boot. Her hair on the right shoulder also seemingly stopped abruptly.

This is not the first time the Prince and Princess of Wales have faced issues with altered photos. Their 2023 Christmas photo showed Prince Louis missing the middle finger on his right hand in an alleged Photoshop blunder.

Royal experts warn editing fail could be "damaging" for the royals

According to The Sun, royal commentator Peter Hunt claimed that Kensington Palace is now under increasing pressure to respond to the allegations, saying:

"This is damaging for the royals. They knew there would be intense interest in any picture they released of Kate. Their challenge is that people will now question whether they can be trusted and believed when they next issue a health update."

As per MailOnline, royal reporter Richard Palmer claimed that the photo agencies' decision to "kill" the photo is the "real controversy", referring to the various conspiracy theories floating online about Kate Middleton. He also added that the photo's purpose of "dampening down the hysteria now threatens to add fuel to the fire."

Kensington Palace has refused to comment on the issue at the time of writing this article. With four major photo agencies retracting the photo, fresh conspiracy theories come Kate Middleton's way, already adding to the growing list that includes bizarre rumors of Brazilian Butt Lifts and induced coma.