“It’s pretty debilitating”: Toby Keith shares health update while battling stomach cancer

Toby Keith’s stomach cancer diagnosis increased concern among his fans a few months ago.

The singer recently appeared in his first interview with CMT Hot 20 Countdown after being diagnosed with the disease. During the interview, he stated that it would take some time for him to recover and that the condition made him feel weak. He added:

"It's pretty debilitating to have to go through all that, but as long as everything says hunky-dory, then we'll look at something good in the future."

Keith shared a picture with a young girl, also a cancer patient, on Instagram a few days ago and wrote:

“Thumbs up if you're celebrating #GivingTuesday by donating to the @tkfoundation1! Your donations make the OK Kids Korral possible, a home away from home for children battling cancer and their families.”

Last month, Keith performed at Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse in Lexington, Kentucky. The food joint later appreciated the artist on social media for coming on stage despite his battle with cancer.

Keith also received the BMI Icon Award at the BMI Awards a few weeks ago.

Toby Keith was diagnosed with stomach cancer in 2021

Toby Keith revealed the news about his cancer diagnosis in June 2022 (image via Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

Toby Keith revealed earlier this year that he has stomach cancer and has been fighting the disease since 2021. Following the diagnosis, Keith’s Country Comes to Town tour was canceled and the dates were removed from the website.

Keith wrote about his diagnosis in a social media post on June 12, 2022, and stated that he had been undergoing chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery as a treatment for his condition. The post continued:

“So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax. I am looking forward to spending this time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can’t wait. –T.”

He later shared another post dedicated to his fans and thanked them for their love and support, calling them the "best fans in the world."

Before being diagnosed with stomach cancer, Keith was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in November 2021, and also performed at the Heroes Honor Festival at Daytona International Speedway.

Toby Keith is a singer, actor, and record producer

Toby Keith gained recognition for his 1993 single, Should’ve Been a Cowboy, which was from his first album.

The 61-year-old joined DreamWorks Records in 1998 and released a single, How Do You Like Me Now?! in 1999, which managed to reach the top of the Billboard charts. The single was from his fifth album, released on November 2, 1999. Keith is popular for his albums like Pull My Chain, Unleashed, Shock’n Y’all, Honkytonk University, and more.

He launched his record label, Show Dog Nashville, in 2005, and continued his successful journey in the music industry with albums like White Trash with Money, American Ride, Clancy’s Tavern, Drinks After Work, The Bus Songs, and others.

Toby Keith has also appeared in two films - the 2006 release, Broken Bridges, and the 2008 comedy movie, Beer for My Horses.

