"It's not that serious": Fans express mixed reactions as ATEEZ's characters 'ANITEEZ' showcase alleged stark similarities with Stray Kids' SKZOO

On Monday, January 29, ATEEZ revealed the group's animated characters, ANITEEZ, with each member represented by a graphic animal design. Given that many K-pop entertainment idols follow the trend of releasing animated representations of themselves along with a slew of intriguing merchandise, fans were naturally excited to catch a glimpse of it.

However, K-pop fans were soon divided as many STAYs (Stray Kids' fandom) pointed out that the designs for ATEEZ's characters looked too similar to the SKZOO, animal characters released by Stray Kids. Many fans claimed that these animated characters had the same aesthetics, prompting accusations of plagiarism.

Regardless, many K-pop fans who support both ATEEZ and Stray Kids have supported the upcoming new character release. Instead of criticizing it for their implied striking resemblance, they've been cheering it on and passionately discussing ANITEEZ and SKZOO as being cousins or close friends.

"It does not need to become a big fight tho": ATINYs and STAYs react to the release of ANITEEZ

K-pop groups release a variety of merchandise and content, including animated characters that reflect each of their members. Fans have always adored these animated characters, which frequently come with a story arc.

Therefore, when ATEEZ released their version of animated characters, ANITEEZ, fans were thrilled to learn about the same and are eagerly looking forward to what more the new release has in store for them. They adored the new characters and how well they matched the members' personalities. However, arguments erupted on the internet as Stray Kids fandom pointed out the characters' striking similarities to SKZOO.

Both sets of characters seemed to follow a similar design and the same color palette. Even the animal-themed characters appeared to complement one another, supporting STAYs' claim that ANITEEZ and SKZOO have significant parallels.

In the wake of the alleged similarities, several STAYs have been expressing their displeasure and accusing ATEEZ's agency, KQ Entertainment, of allegedly plagiarizing the designs of SKZOO.

While criticism was leveled by certain STAYs, other Stray Kids fans were enthusiastic about the similarities. Many stated that it's not a big issue that the two sets of characters share similar aesthetics. Additionally, they were also happy about how the characters looked like siblings.

Especially fans who stan both ATEEZ and Stray Kids were quite happy about the unexpected crossover and reacted positively to the controversy between SKZOO and ANITEEZ's shared qualities. Naturally, fans have also been defending ATEEZ and KQ Entertainment as they got bombarded with criticism and accusations of plagiarism.

ATEEZ fans eagerly await further content surrounding the new animated characters.