"It’s a show": Internet reacts as Mark Zuckerberg apologizes to parents at a Senate hearing for online child safety

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg apologized to parents at a Senate hearing for online child safety on Wednesday, January 31, 2024. According to the parents, Instagram, owned by Meta, contributed to their children's harassment, exploitation, or harm. The CEO's remarks came after Senator Josh Hawley pressed him to apologize to the parents directly.

"I’m sorry for everything that you all have gone through. It’s terrible. No one should have to go through the things that your families have suffered," stated Mark Zuckerberg.

The Meta head, along with chief executives of TikTok, Discord, X, and Snap, was testifying in a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing called "Big Tech and the Online Child Sexual Exploitation Crisis."

Mark Zuckerberg met the toughest line of questioning as Meta faces several federal lawsuits alleging his Facebook and Instagram intentionally created "psychologically manipulative" features that kept the children addicted.

In response, the CEO explained that he has 40,000 people working in its trust and safety division, and the company invested $20 billion in improving its safety and security infrastructure.

Parents were seen holding photos of their children, with many wearing blue ribbons that read, "STOP Online Harms! Pass KOSA!"

KOSA refers to the Kids Online Safety Act, a federal proposal that requires all internet platforms used by minors to take “reasonable measures” to “prevent and mitigate certain harms that may arise.” This includes bullying and exploitation.

While Mark Zuckerberg commended the "basic spirit" of KOSA, he declined to pledge support for the bill along with TikTok’s Shou Zi Chew and Discord’s Jason Citron. Snap’s Evan Spiegel and X’s Linda Yaccarnio said they support KOSA.