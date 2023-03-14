"It's the side eye for me": Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler have an awkward run-in at Oscars afterparty 

American actress Vanessa Hudgens was caught up in an awkward moment with her ex-boyfriend Austin Butler after the 95th Academy Awards.

In a video that went viral over the internet, the 34-year-old star is seen brushing past her 31-year-old ex, standing with Sharon Stone, and greeting fans across the street.

destiny @destinyselmg the way vanessa looked at austin lmaoo the way vanessa looked at austin lmaoo https://t.co/upzx5ck7Uq

After Stone paid attention to the screaming fans across the street, Butler waved at them as Vanessa Hudgens walked past him, looking at her phone without making eye contact.

The moment was noticed by some fans, who reacted to the awkward situation immediately.

Sofia Guerrero @sofiathelionn she is just like me frfr @destinyselmg It’s the side eye for meshe is just like me frfr @destinyselmg It’s the side eye for me 😭 she is just like me frfr

Austin Butler was nominated for this year's Oscars in the Best Actor category for his performance as Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann's directorial film, Elvis. Other nominees included Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin), Bill Nighy (Living), Brendan Fraser (The Whale), and Paul Mescal (Aftersun).

Brendan Fraser ultimately won the award for his performance in The Whale as a 600-pound English teacher.

Vanessa Hudgens encouraged Austin Butler to try out for the role of Elvis Presley

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times in January 2023, Austin Butler shared that it was because of Vanessa Hudgens that he went in for the role of Elvis Presley.

“We’d been together for so long and she had this sort of clairvoyant moment, and so I really — I owe her a lot for believing in me.”

While appearing on an episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan in 2019, the High School Musical star recalled the moment between her and Butler.

"Last December, we were driving along and we were listening to Christmas music, and then an Elvis Presley Christmas song came on. He had just dyed his hair dark. He’s a natural blond, and I was looking at him and he was singing along and I was like, ‘Babe, you need to play Elvis.’”

HSM4ever @BlogHSM4ever



***



Vanessa Hudgens, w/ Austin Butler, attending the Hollywod premiere of "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood" (Jul 22nd)



Vanessa Hudgens, w/ Austin Butler, attending the Hollywod premiere of "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood" (Jul 22nd)

Butler shared a similar story while pitching in on The Hollywood Reporter's Actors Roundtable about a "friend" encouraging him to try out for the role of Presley in Baz Luhrmann's film.

“The month before I heard that Baz was making the movie, I was going to look at Christmas lights with a friend, and there was an Elvis Christmas song on the radio and I was singing along, and my friend looked over at me and goes, ‘You’ve got to play Elvis.' I said, ‘Oh, that’s such a long shot.'”

He added:

“A couple of weeks later, I was playing the piano. I never really sang for any of my friends or anything. That same friend was there and I was playing the piano. She said, ‘I’m serious. You gotta figure out how you can get the rights to a script.’ Then my agent called and said, ‘So, Baz Luhrmann is making an Elvis film.'”

Vanessa Hudgens and Austin dated for almost a decade after first getting linked in 2011 at Ashley Tisdale's sister's birthday party.

Recently, The Princess Switch actress got engaged to MLB player Cole Tucker, whom she has been dating since 2020. Meanwhile, Butler has been dating Kaia Gerber since December 2021.

