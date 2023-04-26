“It's a Spider Cat!!!!!!”: Marvel fans thrilled with new character in Across the Spider-Verse poster

After the resounding success of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse in 2018, there was no doubt that Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was going to get a huge fanbase ahead of its release. With details emerging daily and fans jumping in excitement for this new Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore) film, Marvel recently unveiled an international poster for the upcoming movie.

The creative international poster for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse features a maskless Miles Morales and a plethora of other characters from multiple universes. The previous segment, which was a huge critical success, focused on such versions of Spider-Man from different universes, including the Noir Spider-Man and Spider-Gwen.

Among other things spotted in this interesting poster for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, fans managed to spot Spider-Cat, perhaps a different iteration of the popular superhero from another universe. This has got Marvel fans talking on social media platforms about possible versions of Spider-Man in the film and about this to-be-introduced cat.

How are fans reacting to Spider-Man: Across the Spider-verse's new poster?

While it has been a tough couple of years for Marvel, this animated edition of Spider-Man has high hopes of exceeding expectations, especially after the terrific first film.

Apart from other speculations, it has already been confirmed that this new film will feature multiple other versions of Spider-Man, perhaps many more than the first film did. According to the poster that was released a while back, these versions include a cat-version of Spider-Man, something that fans did not see coming.

This has caused a significant stir on social media platforms, where many fans have come out to discuss the "Spider-Cat."

While Spider-Cat seems to have taken the central spot, fans have also talked about the other characters shown in the poster.

Across the Spider-Verse's story will see Miles Morales pitted against the other versions of himself after disagreeing on methods to protect their multiverse. The synopsis for the film reads:

"After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn's full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. However, when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders. He must soon redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most."

The film will be out in theaters on June 2, 2023.

