"It's about time for that biblical flood": Mocha Fest Houston Twitter viral video leaves internet in disbelief, sparks online memefest

A video containing insanely wild and raunchy glimpses from Mocha Fest held in Houston last week has left citizens scrunching up their noses in disgust and pity. The fest is a bi-annual destination festival based in Jamaica.

According to its official website, the festival supports and promotes a free-spirited and open-minded party atmosphere. It features Caribbean and Hip-Hop music culture. It was held in Houston, Texas, from April 28 to April 30.

However, a particular video clip captured some overtly s**ual moments from the Mocha fest and was shared on Twitter by stand-up comedian Lil Duval on May 1. It highlighted a series of NSFW acts done by the festival attendees, which left the internet quite flabbergasted.

These extreme activities at the festival in Houston caused many Twitter users to question the existence of morality in today's generation. One user, @TheOneFortyPlus, wrote that it was time for the biblical flood mentioned in the Book of Genesis.

Internet reacts to a viral video from Houston's Mocha fest

When Lil Duval shared the video from the Mocha Fest on Twitter, netizens were quite stunned to see people openly engaging in unsafe s**ual acts, and many raised concerns about STDs. Many said this was why STI rates are so high in America. Some wondered what would happen to these people if their family members came across these clips.

Netizens react to a raunchy video clip from the fest in Houston. (Image via Instagram/@spiritualword)

Mocha Fest’s official website describes the festival as an Afro-Caribbean and Afro-American event, promoting freedom of self-expression. It was first held in Negril, Jamaica, in 2014, when around 200 people attended the fest.

Since then, it has grown to be a festival that is held at seven different places across the globe and welcomes around 5,000-7,000 attendees every year. Mocha Fest is usually held near beaches, allowing people to enjoy their vacation and experience beach parties.

Although the website talked about Mocha Fest sharing the best of Black culture and entertainment, it was unlikely that other Black Americans were happy to see the video from the fest. Rather, a few African-Americans expressed disappointment in these people and said that these vulgar acts were not something they wished to be known for.

