"It shows in their smile": Fans swoon over IU's latest Instagram post with Kim Taehyung from 'Love wins all' MV shooting, radiating BFF vibes

On January 25, 2024, the South Korean actress, IU, shared some latest pictures with Kim Taehyung on her Instagram account from the Love Wins All music video filming set. Fans couldn't stop swooning over the duo.

Soon, her Instagram pictures with the Love Me Again singer went viral on social media, where fans stated that the way they smiled with each other radiated the "best friends forever" vibes as they worked together. They took to social media to express themselves and one user enthusiastically tweeted about them:

Expand Tweet

"MY BEAUTIFUL PARENTS": Fans can't get enough of recent IU's Instagram post featuring Kim Taehyung

On January 24, 2024, KST, IU released her much-awaited pre-release single, the Love Wins All music video featuring BTS' V. In the music video, the duo showcased stunning onscreen chemistry earning compliments from fans for their acting skills, portrayal of characters, IU's soulful vocals and more.

They held a mini-wedding, did photoshoots, sang, embraced each other and eventually met a tragic end in the music video as the cubes consumed them. In her Instagram posts, IU shared a series of pictures from the shooting of the Love Wins All music video.

She posted seven pictures of herself from the filming set and fans couldn't get enough of seeing how she enjoyed the filming process. She also shared three pictures with the Love Me Again singer.

In one picture, Kim Taehyung and IU stood next to each other with a nonchalant attitude, wearing the shabby clothes from the music video. They stood against the wall radiating best friend vibes. While Kim Taehyung wore beige-colored outfits, IU wore torn shorts, shirts, and a cropped jacket.

In another picture, the duo wore shabby wedding dresses, smiling and giggling uncontrollably in a photoshoot booth with their faces covered with makeup. In the third picture, Kim Taehyung sat behind IU, smiling at the camera while the former kept his hands on his car, smiling affectionately.

As soon as fans saw the latest pictures of the duo, they took to social media, praising their friendship and stating that the two looked great together.

Fans swoon over IU's latest Instagram post with Kim Taehyung from the Love Wins All music video shooting, radiating BFF vibes. Here are some of the fans' reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, the Love Me Again singer recently joined the Army General Administration School where he will undergo three weeks of additional training, as he has opted for the Special Duty Team of the Capital Defense Command.

Bid farewell to a fan favorite show right here